The two RHOBH stars have been feuding throughout the season following a private cast meeting — sans Erika Girardi — that Sutton Stracke organized to discuss the discrepancies in the singer's ongoing legal drama

RHOBH: Erika Awkwardly Stonewalls Sutton Over Her Attempt to Start Anew: 'I Have Nothing to Say'

Just when Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke were seemingly on the path toward reconciliation, their ongoing tension continued to rage on in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season finale.

The two women, both 50, have been feuding throughout the season after Erika learned Sutton arranged a secret meeting with their castmates to discuss the discrepancies in Erika and ex Tom Girardi's ongoing legal troubles. Though Erika and Sutton apologized to one another during the group's trip to Del Mar, Calif., Erika revealed in a confessional that she still takes issue with Sutton.

During Wednesday's finale, Sutton opened up about the ongoing tension while visiting Kathy Hilton at her new property. Sutton admitted to thinking Erika's sudden apology felt "strange" and she subsequently has "apprehension" about it sticking. But Kathy, 62, reminded Sutton "nothing matters" at this time outside of Crystal Kung Minkoff's Chinese New Year celebration.

Erika was later asked about where the pair stood while at dinner with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. "The truth is, I'm in a good place with myself and that's most important," she told the girls. "And I'm going to have a nice time tomorrow for Chinese New Year. So if she comes at me with something stupid, that's on her."

Kyle, 52, said Sutton still questions Erika's story thus far and doesn't believe she's "been honest" about Tom's alleged car accident, during which Erika claimed the former attorney rolled his car down off a cliff and was left unconscious for 12 hours. To that, Erika said: "F--- that b----. My story is true and it will always be the same, and it will never change."

Erika also told the group that she's doing "okay" amid her ongoing legal crisis with Tom, which involves a lawsuit accusing the exes of embezzling settlement money from Boeing plane crash victims' loved ones and a chapter 7 bankruptcy case brought on by Tom's business partners.

"There are days when I am controlled and there are days that I want to fight everyone in the f------ street," she said. "I said [to myself], 'At what point do I get to punch back?'"

At Crystal's gathering, the cast and various guests mingled before sitting for dinner. Crystal, 38, then informed the guests what to do "in preparation" for the Chinese New Year, including not sweeping or taking out the trash.

Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On the subject of sweeping, Kyle told Sutton this isn't "a metaphorical conversation" about how she's been "sweeping things under the rug" as of late, referencing the ongoing Erika drama. Though she didn't agree with Kyle's sentiment, Sutton directed her attention to Erika in an effort to make amends.

"Erika, I do think if we're going to talk about sweeping [things] under the rug and starting a new year right," she began, "If we can both find a place to do that, I would very happy and I don't want to sweep [anything] under the rug. I don't want to keep anything under the rug, because I'm a little bit of a germaphobe. But I don't want any ill will between us going into this Chinese New Year. I really don't."

Erika nodded her head, but she didn't offer up a verbal response. The entire room grew completely silent, leading Erika to question why everyone is "so quiet." Garcelle Beauvais said it's because the guests are "all looking at you to see what you say" in response to Sutton's attempt at a truce.

"I have nothing to say," Erika said, later noting in a confessional that she doesn't "need an apology from someone who is ready to condemn me for six, seven months" and Sutton's gesture ultimately "means nothing" to her.

Back at the dinner, Sutton said that her apology came "from the heart" and added how everyone in attendance wants to see Erika come out victorious in the end. But Erika quipped, "I said, 'Thank you.'"

During dessert, Dorit's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley turned to Erika to tell her how "epically uncomfortable" that moment was, leading Erika to state that making amends with Sutton is "just not that important" to her. Sutton, meanwhile, went to the bathroom to vent with Kyle about what went down.

Later in the evening, Kathy advised Erika to approach Sutton and "listen" to what she had to say. Upon doing so, Sutton admitted to being "judgy" about Erika's current situation.

"I felt like you and I were friends. And you came to my home and we have connected on certain things. I needed a little bit more faith in who I was," Erika said, to which Sutton replied, "I would love a one-on-one [conversation] with you."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

"At the right time, I just need a minute," Erika said, while Sutton added, "And I need to be able to trust you, too. Do you know what I mean? Like, I just need to trust if we have a conversation that I'm not going to get, like, lion's claws."

"Well, that's why we're not going to do it right now because you might get lion's claws," Erika said, while adding a laugh.

At the end of the episode, a mini-montage revealed that Sutton is "still waiting for Erika to reach out to talk." The entire cast will next reunite for a four-part reunion led by Andy Cohen.