Paris Hilton Supports Aunt Kyle Richards at Fashion Show on RHOBH: 'It Means the World to Me'

Although Kyle Richards felt “an enormous amount of pressure” ahead of her New York Fashion Week show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s friends and family were by her side as her vision came to life.

Last fall, Richards, 51, had her first-ever fashion show for her new brand, Kyle & Shahida, co-designed by Shahida Clayton. Her RHOBH castmates walked the runway each in their own looks, mostly featuring Richards’ signature caftans and robes.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the season 10 premiere of the RHOBH, airing Wednesday, Richards is joined by her costars and family members ahead of the show.

“My job is to walk in Kyle’s fashion show and do what? Sell the clothes. It’s not about me, it’s about Kyle,” Lisa Rinna says.

“Even though everything’s about me, I’m trying to make this about Kyle,” she adds, laughing.

At Richards’ request — “I want more leg, more leg!” she says — Rinna puts on a different caftan, which shows off more of her toned physique.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi

Meanwhile, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is visibly nervous about walking down the runway.

“In my head I’m like, ‘Teddi, you better not fall down,’ ” says Mellencamp Arroyave, who takes some tips from Dorit Kemsley.

“Is this walk fine?” asks Mellencamp Arroyave, 38.

“Great! Perfect!” says Kemsley, 43. “You got this. You’re going to be amazing.”

In addition to her fellow Housewives, Richards has some very special loved ones supporting her at the fashion show — nieces Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild! (Richards’ eldest sister Kathy Hilton is Paris and Nicky’s mother.)

“Having my nieces here means the world to me,” says Richards, who poses with the famous Hilton sisters for a family photo. “Paris and Nicky are style icons, really, and of course it wouldn’t hurt having my nieces put on their Instagram, ‘Hey, this is my aunt’s line! Do you like it?’ ”

Paris and Nicky Hilton (inset: Kyle Richards)

In September, all of Richards’ fellow Housewives — Rinna, Mellencamp Arroyave, Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Denise Richards — walked in the show. Richards also had her daughters, Sophia Umansky, 19, and Alexia Umansky, 23, take a spin down the catwalk wearing a striped yellow ruffled crop top and skirt with Femmes Sans Peur heels and a tiered ruffled maxi dress, respectively.

New Housewife Garcelle Beauvais and newest friend of the Housewives, Sutton Stracke, were also in attendance.

“I feel an enormous amount of pressure right now,” Richards told PeopleTV ahead of show. “I do, I feel a pressure, but I’m really excited, so that supersedes the pressure I’m feeling.”

Season 10 of RHOBH premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.