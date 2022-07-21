In midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards "100 percent" thinks someone is out to get her sister, Kathy Hilton

RHOBH Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama

Bravo just dropped the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 12th season — and Kathy Hilton is at the center of all the drama.

As the trailer opens, it does not waste time getting to Kathy's long-rumored Aspen trip drama. "I just read that I was screaming and throwing things," she says. "That is not me."

What follows is a news headline addressing Kathy's alleged behavior on the cast's trip. Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna then discuss the matter, recalling how shocked they were by Kathy's actions.

"I saw her just so angry," says Erika, 51, as Lisa, 59, adds, "I had locked myself in the bedroom."

Teasing some of what had occurred, Kathy, 63, is seen walking off and saying: "I'm leaving. I'm f—ing pissed off."

"Kathy was f—ing raging," Diana Jenkins then says. "I don't even know who that person was."

Lisa, at one point, eventually confronts Kathy alongside her sister Kyle Richards. Addressing hurtful things Kathy previously said to Kyle during her alleged meltdown, Lisa says, "I just want to know where the hatred comes from."

But when Kyle later discusses the Kathy drama with Dorit Kemsley, the 53-year-old actress says, "Someone wants my sister to look bad."

"Somebody in this group?" Dorit, 46, asks as visuals of Erika, Lisa and Diana appear. Kyle responds, "100 percent."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Erika's ongoing legal drama becomes a sore subject for the group once again.

"This was about the earrings," Crystal Kung Minkoff says to Erika, referencing the $750,000 earrings from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, that the court ordered her to turn over. "There are victims involved!"

Coming to Erika's defense, Lisa then shouts back, "Crystal, you keep your mouth shut!"

Later addressing Erika's legal woes over FaceTime with Sheree Zampino, Garcelle Beauvais says: "She could be on fire, and I've got no water to throw on her."

"If I can be torn apart," Erika then tells the group, "hearings and widows, Kathy has to own her s— too."

Rumors of Kathy's behavior on the group's Aspen trip came to light earlier this year. She allegedly had a meltdown and made some insensitive comments. Erika and Lisa are also rumored to have wanted to expose what actually went down.