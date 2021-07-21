Following her divorce filing in November, Erika Girardi and her estranged husband Tom Girardi have been entangled in several legal controversies, including a lawsuit for allegedly embezzling money

RHOBH Trailer: Erika Girardi Says If Ex Tom 'Stole the Money, I'd Like to Know Where It Is'

Erika Girardi still has a lot of questions regarding her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged legal wrongdoings — and so do her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

In the Bravo hit's explosive mid-season trailer, released on Wednesday, Erika discusses the many accusations surrounding Tom, 82, over dinner with her costars.

Garcelle Beauvais begins, "If what Tom did is true, then f--- Tom."

"If he stole the money," Erika, 50, says while crossing her arms together, "I'd like to know where it is."

While the nearly two-minute-long clip features some care-free moments with the Beverly Hills Housewives, Erika's divorce and ongoing legal woes with Tom take center stage.

The controversy seems to divide the group, as many of the ladies appear to butt heads on the matter.

"She's going to have to answer more than she's comfortable with," says Kyle Richards. "We deserve to know the truth."

"The story isn't credible," Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "P.K." Kemsley, says in another scene as Kyle's spouse, Mauricio Umansky, chimes in, "There's lies all over the place."

erika girardi rhobh season 11

After Sutton Stracke questions whether the cast has been "duped by the lies," Erika swiftly comes for her in the next scene, saying: "If you ever call me a liar again, I'm coming for you."

Garcelle, at one point, comes to Erika's defense. "I am not going to s--- on her when she's at her bottom. That's not who I am," she says.

Erika and Tom Girardi

Toward the trailer's end, Erika cries as she says, "look at me," telling the group, "look at my f------ life."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. From that point on, both Erika and Tom have been entangled in several legal controversies, including a lawsuit for allegedly embezzling money from Boeing plane crash victims. She, more recently, was accused of conspiring with Tom to conceal assets.