Lisa Vanderpump Passes PuppyGate Lie Detector Test — But Her RHOBH Costars Are Skeptical

Lisa Vanderpump went to extreme measures on Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an attempt to prove her innocence in the ongoing PuppyGate scandal.

The restauranteur, 58, sat down to take a lie detector test in hopes to show — once and for all — that she wasn’t the one who had leaked information about costar Dorit Kemsley‘s adopted dog to the media, as Kemsley and their fellow Beverly Hills Housewives have accused her of doing.

“After all the bull—- and the attacks from the women, how do you prove your innocence? What do I have to do, take a lie detector test? Alright then!” Vanderpump told audiences before the exam.

By her side was John Sessa, Executive Director of her Vanderpump Dogs organization, who also had his name dragged into the PuppyGate drama.

“She’s been friends with these women, some of them for over 10 years. So it’s been awful that your closest friends are accusing you of something that you know you didn’t do,” Sessa told John, the polygraph examiner.

Prior to the test, Sessa also made sure John was equipped with all the questions he would need.

“It’s almost 100 percent [accurate],” the examiner explained. “This is going to be scored as if it were a serious legal or criminal test, using federal guidelines. I’m neutral, but I’ve been testing for over 40 years. If she’s lying, I’m going to catch it in a second. If she’s telling the truth, she’s going to pass.”

Despite the high stakes, Vanderpump wasn’t worried.

“I know I’m 1,000 percent not guilty or else why would I volunteer for it?” she said. “I’m not as stupid as I look!”

Throughout the exam, she remained cool, calm, and collected.

First, she was asked base questions like, “Do you live in Texas?” and “Are you in California?” and “Do you know how to drive a car?”

Sessa threw at least one pointed question in there too: “Do you think Dorit’s face has changed in the last year as much as her accent?”

“She’s had a head transplant!” Vanderpump joked, before throwing some shade at costar Erika Girardi. “Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking it under or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about.”

Eventually, the polygraph examiner got to the good questions: “Have you ever given a story to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley abandoning her dog to a shelter?”; “Do you know who gave a story to Radar Online about Dorit abandoning her dog?”; “Do you think you will ever forget the hurtful accusations made by your close friends?”; “Do you believe these women who have accused you of giving a story to Radar Online are your true friends?”

To all those questions, Vanderpump said “no.”

So was she lying? According to John the examiner, no.

“I’ve been testing over 30 years, I’ve tested over 10,000 people,” he said. “The scoring program agrees with me. It says there is zero chance you are lying on any of the questions of importance.”

As expected, Vanderpump was thrilled with the news. “Oh yes!” she said. “That was so great.”

Surprisingly, though, she didn’t have a plan for what she was going to do with the news. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with these results,” she said. “Maybe I’m going to keep it in my back pocket and shove it up their ass if ever I come across them, just to prove you bunch of a——- are barking up the wrong tree.”

While Vanderpump wasn’t rushing to tell her RHOBH costars just yet, the news of her polygraph got back to them.

Kyle Richards‘ daughter happened to know someone who saw Vanderpump during the exam, and passed the news back to her mom. Richards then told Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave the scoop while they were all in Hawaii at Camille Grammer’s wedding.

None believed that an innocent result would exonerate Vanderpump, many pointing out that Vanderpump gave them the questions. “If Lisa were to hand me that piece of paper that said ‘Lisa passed with flying colors,’ do you think this is going to change anyone’s opinion?” said Richards, 50.

“Lie detector tests aren’t even accurate,” said Mellencamp Arroyave, 37. “And you can train yourself to pass them! Ted Bundy passed!”

“Innocent people fail them all the time. Guilty people pass them. They’re not admissible in court,” Richards added. “She acts like she’s being accused of murder for God’s sake. … She’s trying to focus on something she can control like that instead of the actual problem which is the initial thing she did with you, the Vanderpup Dogs thing. Cause that’s the betrayal!”

Kemsley, 42, had a good question. “You can strip away all the he said/she said thing. Why do you think she does it?” she asked the group.

“It’s how she looks to the world,” said Rinna, 55. “She wants to be perceived as perfect and a saint.”

