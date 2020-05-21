Months of rumors about an alleged affair between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville are finally coming to a head this season

Lisa Rinna Isn't Sure Denise Richards Will Attend RHOBH Reunion: 'I'll Believe It When I See It'

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Rinna was asked whether she thinks Richards will show up — as months of rumors about an alleged affair between Richards and Brandi Glanville are finally coming to a head this season.

"Well, what I will say is I'll believe it when I see it," said Rinna, 56. "When I see everybody at that reunion, I'll be like, 'Okay.'"

"Really?" Andy Cohen asked. "So you think there's a chance still that she may not show up."

"Listen, I don't know," Rinna said. "She didn't show up to some things. She told me she was going to be at something that she didn't come to, so how can I know for sure? I mean, that's an honest answer. I'm sure she's going to be there, but, you know, anything could happen. I'll believe it when I see it."

A montage teasing what's to come this season centers on Richards and hints at the alleged affair, which Richards has denied via her rep. At one point in the trailer, a slide of text reveals that "in December, Denise stopped shooting with the group," with Rinna going so far as to predict that they would "never see Denise Richards again."

Former cast member Glanville, 47, maintains that she and Richards, 49, had a physical relationship while Richards was married. And a source told PEOPLE last month that "Brandi says it happened more than once."

"She says it was never serious, but that they had fun," the source said.

But multiple insiders close to Richards, who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018, adamantly denied an affair. One thing is certain — that the drama, which culminates in a confrontation between Richards and her Housewives costars, will play out onscreen. But despite reports saying Richards left the show in a huff after being interrogated by the cast, a source said the star "absolutely didn't quit" the reality series.

Following the confrontation, "Denise didn't go to [costar] Teddi [Mellencamp's] baby shower, because she was sick," the insider explained. "And then she chose not to go to the last party [filmed for the show], because she had already addressed the Brandi drama and she knew it was going to be brought back up again. She had no desire to be a part of that."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Richards insisted that she never quit the show.

"The only people that have said I quit the show or won't be at the reunion are my costars and, you know, they never checked in with me [to see] if that was true, and it's not true," Richards said. "That's obviously not the case."

"If [this season] plays out the way it was shot, people will see [my side of things], and if there's questions, obviously I'll answer it at the reunion," she added.