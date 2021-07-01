RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Says She's 'Nervous' About Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna is opening up about daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's relationship with her much older beau, Scott Disick.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa shared her thoughts on her youngest daughter's love life while sitting in the passenger seat of costar Erika Girardi's car. "On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick," she began. "And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on.'"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Erika, 49, said that while she "glanced over" reading articles covering her drama-filled divorce battle with Tom Girardi, she came across the news regarding Lisa's daughter's new relationship.

After explaining that she was just as shocked about the romance news as Erika, Lisa said that Amelia, 20, told her that they were "just friends." In a flashback of a FaceTime call between Lisa and her daughter, Amelia explained that she intended to spend Halloween with Scott.

lisa rinna and Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick Credit: Presley Ann/FilmMagic; amelia hamlin/ instagram

"And then, I guess, a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," Lisa, 57, said as Erika chimed in, "That's the picture I saw. So, there's something to it?"

In a not-so-happy tone, Lisa confirmed that there was something going on between Amelia and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. The Rinna Beauty creator called the pair's relationship a "what the f--- moment" and added: "She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!"

"I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married. They have three children, [Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6]," she said. "Oh, God."

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Erika admitted to Lisa that she was "a little nervous" about Amelia's relationship with Scott, to which Lisa declared she was "a lot nervous" for the situation.

"There's nothing you can do. And the more you push, the bigger deal [it becomes]. Does [your husband] Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?" Erika asked, leading Lisa to reply, "Yeah, he does. You know, Harry was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28."

Lisa said that Harry, 69, was "more calm" about it while she was a bit more apprehensive. "Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline," Lisa said in a confessional. "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with." (Lisa and Harry also share daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23.)

Speaking to Erika, Lisa said that it was likely a "phase" for Amelia and Scott, so she didn't "want to bring attention to it." Lisa also confirmed that she hadn't heard from any Kardashian-Jenner family members about the blooming romance.

Later in the episode at Kyle Richards' cocktail party, Lisa opened up about Amelia's relationship with Scott with the entire RHOBH bunch. "I have a question for everybody," Lisa began. "When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him 'Lord'?"

Kathy Hilton joked that Lisa should not only refer to Scott as his "Lord" alter ego, but also do "a little curtsy." Kyle, 52, then chimed in, "He's too damn old and he's got three kids! That is not a good match."

In solo confessionals, several of the ladies were asked about whether they would allow their children to date a much older person. "I was the daughter that was dating older men all my life," Erika explained while Kyle said, "I just wouldn't allow it."

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

As Garcelle Beauvais simply said "hell no," Sutton Stracke quipped: "I would lock her up in the house and take away her cell phone and spank her."

Kathy, 62, then explained: "From someone that knows a little something about having daughters in the public eye, it could be worse, you know?"

After Kyle joked with Lisa that "this too shall pass," Garcelle, 54, then opened up about her oldest son Oliver's own relationship with his wife, Sam, who had three young kids of her own when they got together. Noting that Oliver's relationship with Sam is "the best thing that has ever happened to him," she advised Lisa not to "judge a book by its cover." Garcelle then joked, "You might be a grandmother of three," leading Lisa to exclaim "No!"