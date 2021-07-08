On Wednesday's episode, Lisa, 57, and Harry, 69, invited the Bravo ladies over to their home for an intimate surprise birthday party for Garcelle Beauvais. As Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley arrived for the gathering, they spoke with Harry about the couple's plans to build a pool in their backyard.

"Well, the pool is not for us," Harry said. "It's so that the kids come back with their kids."

Lisa and Harry share daughters Amelia, 20, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23.

Kyle, 52, then pointed out that she was Amelia's age when she welcomed her firstborn daughter, Farrah, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. "Amelia's 19. That's how old I was when I had my first. Can you imagine?" she said. "So just so you know, it could be happening."

As Harry stared back in complete shock, Kyle shook her head before laughing at his reaction. Harry then said "no" repeatedly.

Once the RHOBH bunch all gathered to eat, Harry joined them for the meal that he prepared. Kyle then asked if Lisa and Harry's eldest daughter, Delilah, was still traveling abroad in Italy ahead of Thanksgiving.

"No, she's in Tulum right now," Harry revealed, leading Kyle to wonder where Amelia was.

Lisa chimed in, "Amelia was here and will go to Cabo tomorrow and meet them, because we will not. But she's going to go."

Harry said that it was "not appropriate" for him to go down to Mexico due to his age making him more at-risk for getting COVID-19. "We've decided that we should stay here," Lisa said. "And if Amelia wants to go, it's okay."

Asked whether Amelia was going with Scott, 38, Lisa confirmed that she would be traveling solo. "I don't ask a lot of questions right now," Lisa continued to tell the group. "... There's a lot coming, you know, at us and I'm just being easy with it."

Addressing what had been "coming" their way, Lisa discussed the false rumors about Amelia and Scott being engaged.

"The press stuff that's coming is, like, holy guacamole," she said in a confessional. "My mom saw it in the market and called and said, 'Is this true?' I'm like, 'Mom, no!' But I mean, that's what we're dealing with."

Speaking with the group, Lisa asked her husband to tell them how he really felt about his youngest daughter's high-profile romance.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry confessed. "But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?"

Noting the age difference, Harry said that he was 29 when Andress — now 85 — was 44 at the time of their relationship.