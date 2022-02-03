Despite reports that production temporarily shut down after Lisa Rinna found herself at odds with the other women during a dinner on a cast trip to Aspen, a source tells PEOPLE that filming never stopped.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Production for RHOBH was never halted," the production source tells PEOPLE.

And instead of Rinna being the cause of the drama, the insider says she actually stepped in to help her friend and castmate Erika Girardi after the rest of the women began "piling up" on her.

As fans know, Rinna has stood by Girardi's side as she continues to deal with her ongoing legal and financial problems. (Girardi's estranged husband Tom is currently the focus of a bankruptcy investigation, and she has been accused of conspiring with him to hide assets.)

"Lisa stepped into a scene where the girls were piling up on Erika and being really mean to her, so Lisa pulled her out and took her home," adds the source. "When Lisa pulled Erika out they kept on filming and they filmed them in the sprinter on the way back to the house. They were filmed on the private jet and then they all went home."

Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi Credit: Getty (2)

And it seems Rinna and Girardi's sudden exit from a group dinner wasn't the only drama on the trip. A second source tells PEOPLE that both Girardi and Kemsley "needed their own space" and stayed in a hotel for a night after another blow-up at the house.

"Erika and Dorit both left the house because they were fighting with the ladies and went to a hotel. But they did join in on group activities later on during the trip," says the source. "They just needed their own space after everything that happened."

Bravo did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tensions between the women have been running high. Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Beauvais, 55, and Stracke, 50, are both separately feuding with Girardi over longstanding issues with the "Pretty Mess" singer.

"Neither lady right now has an interest in fixing things with Erika no matter what she does or says," the source said. "Both storylines will be covered heavily next season."