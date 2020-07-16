RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Calls Camille Grammer an 'A--Hole' Before Walking Away in Tense Reunion

When Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer came face-to-face on Wednesday's episode, Camille said, "Honestly, we're not good. So there you go"

Although Camille Grammer hoped to make amends with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Wednesday's episode proved that time does not always heal all wounds.

As viewers recall, Camille stormed off from the RHOBH season 9 reunion, where she called the women the "witches of Eastwick." At the start of the Wednesday's episode, Kyle Richards visited Camille's new beachfront Malibu home, where the two sat down and smoothed things over a day after Camille called and asked to talk. But by episode's end, more drama ignited with Camille — specifically between herself and Lisa Rinna.

"I have not spoken to Camille in months since she alienated every single person that she could have a friendship with," Kyle, 51, explained to audiences.

Sitting down together on the outside deck of Camille's house, Kyle addressed the tension.

"I don't know where the anger towards me came from," Kyle told Camille. "I mean, the tweets. Every time someone tweeted something mean or hurtful, you were liking and saying rude things about every single one of us across the board."

In Camille's defense, she "was so upset at you girls."

"I felt like they were the witches that came together like that MacBeth play, stirring their cauldron and saying, 'We're all together on this and our common enemy is Camille,' " she told cameras.

Ultimately, Camille, 51, apologized for her "mean tweets" and the pair made up. "I want to say that I'm sorry about the mean tweets. I was very, very upset, but that's no excuse for them," she told Kyle, who said she "appreciated" the apology.

"I care about Camille," Kyle told cameras. "And we've gone through a lot, so I would like to be able to get past this. And if Camille genuinely wants to fix things with these ladies, I think that they would be open to it. But she's going to have to do some work."

But all of the women weren't quick to forget their pasts with Camille.

When Kyle told Dorit Kemsley that Camille would be attending her Black and White Gala, Dorit replied, "Well, I know it's fire season — I didn't realize the snakes were out as well!"

Recalling her time at Camille's home, Kyle told Dorit, "She acknowledged a lot of mistakes she made and things she said, which she did. She really wants to make it right with everyone."

But "Camille has crossed way too many lines. There's no moving forward for us now," Dorit told cameras.

Fast-forward to Kyle's gala — which cost the RHOBH veteran "six figures" and featured an auction in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles that received a $25,000 donation from Kris Jenner — the women were overall cordial with Camille, but that didn't mean the event was sans drama.

After getting the "cold shoulder from Dorit," Camille sat outside with her friend, where her confrontation with Lisa took place.

Upon arriving at the party with Erika Girardi and RHOBH alumna Eileen Davidson, Lisa decided to speak with Camille, who was admittedly "nervous to see the girls."

"Are you on good terms with Camille?" Eileen asked Lisa.

"Well, that's interesting," said Lisa. "I don't know if I want to go over there right now."

After some hesitation, Lisa said, "I'm not afraid," and walked over with Eileen to say hello to Camille.

"Listen, I'm with Eileen, what am I going to do?" Lisa said, breaking the ice.

"Hello, Camille. How are you?" Lisa said to Camille.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Lisa directly went on to call out Camille while also trying to extend an olive branch.

"Camille, you were an ass---- on Twitter. I'm going to say that to you, but it's nice to see you. I don't need beef with you, but you were an ass---- on Twitter," said Lisa. "I didn't like that."

Referencing two past tweets that Camille made — "class vs trash" and "she is playing the victim and the coven is going along with it," they read in part — Lisa told her, "I didn't like the trash comment," and "I don't like the you guys are like a coven of witches. I didn't like that."

To Camille, though, "it felt like that."

"I gotta be honest with you, you girls were really nasty to me," Camille said.

But to Lisa, "you didn't have to do it in a public way."

At that, Camille visibly grew angrier.

"Well, I was kind of dishing out what I got. And I didn't like a lot of the stuff you did last year," said Camille, who gave a finger snap.

"I'm not going to rehash anything," Lisa told her. "So, we're good. Okay?"

But things were not "good" with Camille.

"No, we're not," Camille fired back. "Honestly, we're not good. So there you go."

"You just called me an ass----," Camille told Lisa. "That's not a great hello. 'By the way, you're an ass----.' Thank you. I think I'll pass on that. Thank you."

At that, the conversation was over and Lisa walked away. "All right, that's good," Lisa said, turning to leave. "We're done!"

After Lisa had left, Camille told Eileen and her friend, "She can continue to be a nasty, mean girl."

In a confessional, Camille said, "Who's the ass----? Uh, Rinna, it's you. If you don't want to talk to me now, I guess I'm just going to have to tweet about this later."

Recalling the moment, Lisa said to cameras: "Much like Denise [Richards], Camille is another person who doesn't take responsibility for her own bad behavior."

Later in the night, Camille also sat down with Denise and a then-pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, when things were equally as awkward, but not as heated.

When Camille asked Teddi how things were going with her, the expecting mom said, "To be honest, you don't have to go through the pleasantries with me. I know you don't like me" and added "I don't really trust what you have to say."