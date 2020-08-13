Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Respond to Accusations They Were Being Homophobic on RHOBH

This season's drama has focused on Brandi Glanville's claim that she had sex with Denise Richards, who denies the rumor

"People thought you were being anti-bisexual," Andy Cohen said, bringing one viewer's question to the table: "Why do you all say, 'I don't care what Denise and Brandi do in private,' and then you're talking about it constantly and covering your faces and acting shocked?"

"It has nothing to do with that," said Kyle, 51. "If you hear a married woman has an affair and you're on a reality show, it's going to come up. It's been said on camera! If it was not told to us on camera, it would not have come up, honestly. But it's an affair, regardless of if it's a man or a woman, and you're on a reality show."

"I really honestly wish that Denise had just said to us that night, 'You know what, believe what you want, I know the truth, now let's talk about how I feel about our relationship with the women,'" she continued. "It would have been done. But it kept going on and on because she kept saying, 'I never talk to her, I barely know her.' And it just sort of was perpetuating the situation."

Teddi, 39, added that Denise later claiming Brandi said that she had sex with someone else from the cast didn't help.

"She went into, 'She had sex with somebody else in this group,' just continuing to bring up the point that we weren't trying to have," Teddi said. "So then it just started adding more fuel to the fire. And when I said at the first dinner, 'This is really bad,' it wasn't because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told on camera. It was already out there."

Teddi also addressed some of the intense fan reactions she's been getting in an Instagram video on Thursday, explaining that she turned off comments on her last post because of death threats.

"I have always loved doing Real Housewives, the good, the bad, the ugly, because I know it's an escape for so many people watching," she said. "But what's happening right now is taking it to the next level. I had so many comments on my last post saying they wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children, and that's really where enough is enough. You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama, but coming after people you do not know and wishing they died has got to stop."

News of Brandi and Denise's alleged affair broke months ago, fueling reports at the time that Denise had secretly quit the show, which she denied. The allegation finally came to light on screen during an episode last month, when Brandi, 47, revealed to Kyle and Teddi before the ladies' trip to Rome that Denise had been gossiping about her fellow Housewives. Brandi also implied that the actress is in an open marriage, but that Denise allegedly warned her not to tell her husband Aaron Phypers about their alleged hookup.

Days later, during a dinner in Rome, Teddi brought up Brandi's allegations in front of the group. Denise, who was visibly shocked, claimed she hardly knew Brandi and insisted none of it was true.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Denise firmly denied the alleged affair.

"I did not have an affair," she said. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

Denise also denied Brandi's allegation that she and Phypers have an open marriage.

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," Denise said, adding that her relationship with Phypers, whom she wed in 2018, is solid.

"He's my best friend. He's my lover. He's my confidant," she said. "I feel that we bring out the best in each other. We are definitely both very strong personalities, so, obviously we'll have moments, but we respect each other's opinions."