RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals What It Would Take for Her and Lisa Vanderpump to Reconcile

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump aren’t on speaking terms — but that doesn’t mean Richards has closed the door on their friendship.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Richards opened up about her lingering feud with Vanderpump, who recently quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

When asked what would have to happen between them to make things right, Richards, 50, indicated that she’s open to a reconciliation.

“I always have room to fix things with someone that I have cared about so much,” she said. “Lisa is very different like that than I am, but for me, it would be probably a lunch, a conversation, honestly. And that would be the first step.”

Vanderpump’s decision to leave the Bravo show came after the restaurateur had a major falling-out with her castmates, most notably longtime pal Richards. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, and then gave away. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal dominated this season’s storyline.

On WWHL, Richards also reacted to Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd‘s tirade against the cast. (On Sunday, he posted a lengthy tweet accusing the women of being “vicious” and “petty”.)

“Ken was saying that we’re all wanting to talk about Puppy Gate because we don’t want to talk about what’s really going on in our lives,” Richards said. “But honestly, I think that Ken wants to talk about everything that’s going on with our husband’s lives and everyone else because he doesn’t want to talk about what really happened at the beginning of the season with Lisa and the dog coming out of Vanderpump Dogs.”

“We’re supposed to talk about what happens between the women on the show and our relationship,” she continued. “Our husbands, our children did not sign up for this show. We did. So that’s what we talked about, and we talked about with Lisa what happened on camera. We’re supposed to be honest, that’s why we’re here.”

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Richards opened up about the explosive fight between her and Vanderpump that aired this season. (The blowup began over Richards approaching Vanderpump about a tabloid story concerning the drama over Kemsley’s rescue dog that many of the Housewives believe was leaked by Vanderpump, which she denied.)

“Unfortunately, our friendship ended on that day,” Richards said. “It seems so silly because it did not have to get to this point.”

“What happened at Lisa’s house was really upsetting,” she continued, adding that it was “very intimidating” and “escalated” when Todd got involved.

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Robin Marchant/FilmMagic

Richards said she was stunned by Vanderpump’s reaction.

“She had such an overly dramatic reaction, screaming at me like that,” she said. “She can be challenging and stubborn.”

Still, Richards said she would be open to patching things up.

“I would like to think we can be friends again,” she said. “I always have room in my heart for someone that I have cared about.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) and part three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, both on Bravo.