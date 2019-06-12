RHOBH: Kyle Richards Says She Has 'Nothing but Respect' for Lisa Vanderpump Despite Feud

Kyle Richards knows exactly where her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump went wrong.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the end of their friendship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, admitting they would still be friends had she stayed out of the PuppyGate drama.

“Yes, I do,” she said. “However, we’re supposed to be honest and have an opinion, and I felt like I had to be honest in that moment. Even though Lisa and I have known each other the longest and are close, I’m friends with all these women and have respect for all of them, so I felt I had the duty to be honest.”

“It would have been easier [to stay out of it], trust me!” she added.

Richards and Vanderpumps’ friendship took a turn after an explosive fight on the current season of the hit Bravo show. The blowup began over Richards approaching Vanderpump, 58, about a tabloid story concerning costar Dorit Kemsley giving away a rescue dog; many of the Housewives believe the article was leaked by Vanderpump.

Following the drama, Vanderpump stopped filming with the rest of the cast, and she has not spoken to Richards since.

But Richards said she has no hard feelings toward her former costar and close ally.

“I was honest with her when I went to her house, but other than that I’ve never said anything rude about Lisa in the press or in my interviews,” she said. “I have nothing but respect for her, and I care about her.”

Last week, Vanderpump quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. The decision came shortly after she skipped the reunion taping.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” Vanderpump later told Extra of her reasoning. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”