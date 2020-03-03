RHOBH's Kyle Richards Remembers Her Late Mom: 'Not a Day Goes by That I Don't Think About Her'

Kyle Richards is missing her mother.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, remembered her late mom Kathleen on the 18th anniversary of her death on Tuesday, sharing a vintage photo of her.

“I lost my Mom 18 years ago today,” she wrote. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her. I wonder what she’s thinking looking down upon our family. Wish she was here to be a part of it all in person ❤️”

Kathleen died in 2002 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Richards has been open about the bond she shared with her mom, even writing and producing a television show loosely based on her childhood, American Woman. Richards previously said the series, which ran for one season, was a “love letter” to her mother.

“My mom was a very strong, outspoken woman and in that time, women weren’t supposed to be like that,” she said. “Now it’s like, ‘boss lady’ — that’s a term now. But in the ’70s, if you were strong and opinionated and outspoken, it was looked down upon. And my mom was that woman — very strong.”

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

“I did not have a conventional life growing up at all,” she continued. “In addition to being a child actor, it was just a very different upbringing. When my mom passed away, I was reflecting on her and I love to write, so I would write stories about her and growing up. I thought, ‘I really want to make this into a TV show one day.’ And here we are.”

And during a 2016 sitdown with Hollywood Medium‘s Tyler Henry, Richards connected with her mom during a cathartic reading.

Henry told Richards that the “number-one thing” her mother wanted to tell her was about her sister, Kim Richards, who has struggled with sobriety throughout the years.

“She’s not wanting you to feel like when she passed away that it was your responsibility to take care of your sister,” Henry said. “And that’s the No. 1 thing I could possibly say that I feel like you need to hear. The way that it comes across is like, know regardless what she would’ve encouraged in life she’s coming through and saying like, ‘I know the depth of the situation.’ “

During the reading, Richards also received a message from her mom about raising children.

“I got, ‘Thank you for being a better mom than I was,’ ” Henry said. “She hopes that she was able to teach you a lot, not only in what she did right but in some of the things that you noticed and changed when you raised your children.”