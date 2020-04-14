Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

As she social distances with her family, Kyle Richards is readying herself for a “dramatic” new tenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, premiering April 15 on Bravo.

“This season had a lot going on,” Richards, 51, tells PEOPLE. “Nobody wants to have issues, but they inevitably come up. Whatever is going on in people’s lives, whether they want it out or not, comes up! So it’s drama, and some people aren’t speaking. But it’s also a lot of fun.”

This season, Richards, the only remaining member of the show’s original cast, along with Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, will welcome new members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“It’s an interesting mix of people,” says Richards, who is wed to Mauricio Umansky. “Garcelle and Sutton are both very different and have different opinions about things. I’ve gotten close to Sutton. She’s funny — and quirky!”

One notable absence remains Lisa Vanderpump, who left the show after last season.

Although, “I don’t even think Lisa’s name comes up, to be honest,” Richards says. “We all have so much going on in our lives.” Other than two run-ins with her former friend Vanderpump, Richards says, “We’re still not speaking. And that’s really in her hands. But I’m fine to move on.”

In addition to an action-packed filming schedule (former Housewives Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof and Brandi Glanville make appearances this season), Richards also reprises her role from 1978’s Halloween in Halloween Kills and launched a clothing line, Kyle x Shahida.

“This has been the busiest year of my life for sure,” says Richards, mom to daughters Farrah, 31, Alexia, 23, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. “But in moments like what we’re going through now, I’m so grateful to have this big family. We’re trying to enjoy every single moment.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.