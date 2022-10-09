'RHOBH' 's Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's 'Years of Family Trauma' Caused 'Tense Energy' at Reunion

"It's all so complicated because nobody's backing down," a source tells PEOPLE of the drama between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 9, 2022 01:28 PM
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's longtime sibling rivalry has come to a head.

A source tells PEOPLE that the sisters and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars brought "a lot of tense energy" to the Bravo reality show's soon-to-air season 12 reunion, following Hilton's meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source adds. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider says that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Hilton's two daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, have had to intervene.

"They all grew up together. Kyle acted as a spokesperson for the Hilton family for a long time. They always make up, but this is a little different because Kathy is front and center on camera. She hasn't been forced to be vulnerable. Kathy and Kyle have spoken loosely via text only since the reunion," the insider says.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

Although the Aspen drama happened mostly off-screen, Lisa Rinna and her fellow RHOBH cast members recounted Hilton, 63, having a meltdown after the other girls began drinking her competitor's tequila at a bar and wouldn't join her conga line. Rinna, 59, then took Hilton home.

"We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything, and she'd say things like, 'I'm gonna take down NBC, Bravo, I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f---ing ruin you all!'" she recounted in a recent episode. "What in the holy f---ing hell?"

Rinna continued: "She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she's jumping up and down, breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made' Kyle… Kathy's responsible for Kyle and she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

After Rinna and Erika Girardi denied accusations of leaking details from the Aspen trip to the press, Richards, 53, lamented being put in a position of having to choose between her friends and her family.

"I'm not sure what happens from here," she said in a confessional. "If I'm forced to choose between my two friends and my sister, regardless of what happened, it's my blood."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Frets Aspen Fallout Means She's 'Forced to Choose' Between Friendship and 'Blood'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of 'RHOBH' Trip to Aspen
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 10: Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton and actress Lisa Rinna attend the Audi Golden Globes Celebration with Nominee Anna Paquin at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 10, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Parry/WireImage)
'RHOBH' Teases Kathy Hilton's 'Meltdown' as Lisa Rinna Says 'The World Thinks She Is Somebody That She's Not'
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
Kathy Hilton Speaks Out About Her Rumored Feud with Kyle Richards: 'Sisters Do Go Through Things'
Kim Richards (L) and Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' 's Kyle Richards Says She's on 'Good' Terms with Sister Kim Richards
lisa rinna, kathy hilton, Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff
Lisa Rinna Calls Out 'RHOBH' Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for Allegedly 'Omitting' Details from Aspen Drama
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Kyle Richards RHOBH reunion
Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion
RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
Kathy Hilton Is Confident Kyle Richards Will Be Back on 'RHOBH' Despite Exit Hints: 'She 'Is' the Show'
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama
Sanela Diana Jenkins
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins to Attend Season 12 Reunion Remotely Due to COVID
Erika Girardi, Jennifer Lawrence
Erika Girardi Responds to Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her 'Evil': We Can 'Unmask' Her 'Ugly'