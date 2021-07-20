RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Says She's 'Missing' Husband Mauricio Umansky While She's Away Working

Kyle Richards is sending love to Mauricio Umansky while they're apart.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, is currently away from her real estate agent husband and shared in a loving post on her Instagram page Tuesday that she's missing him.

"Missing my husband while I'm away working ❤️," she captioned a photo of the pair looking lovingly at each other with the sunset in the background.

In the comments section, her RHOBH costars sounded off with their support of the couple. "Favs ❤️❤️" Lisa Rinna wrote, while Garcelle Beauvais added "Sweet ❤️❤️" and Crystal Kung Minkoff shared a series of heart emoji.

Richards and Umansky share three daughters — Alexia, 25, Sophia, 21, and Portia, 13. (Richards also has a daughter, Farrah, 32, from her first marriage.) In January, the longtime couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

"25 years ago today we said 'I do' We have built a life together that I am so proud of," Richards captioned a series of throwback pics in honor of the milestone anniversary. "Our family is my greatest accomplishment. I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible?? May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever ❤️ #25years #silveranniversary."

Umansky, 51, wrote in his own post, "They say you need a little luck in life. Well the day I met my wife was the luckiest day of my life. Now 25 years later I am still the luckiest man on earth to have @kylerichards18 as my companion in this life journey."

"I love you more than ever. Happy 25th anniversary," he continued. "I can't believe it's only been 25 years. You're the most amazing person I know. Here is to another 25 and beyond. 4 daughters later and 9125 days together. Love you xoxo 😘."

In December 2015, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

"We're a really good match," Richards said at the time. "We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!"