Kyle Richards Hospitalized for Bee Stings While Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Suffers Vertigo Injuries

"We are a good team #hotmessexpress," Richards wrote on RHOBH alum Mellencamp Arroyave's post about her own Sunday morning mishap

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards attend the 2018 Netflix Emmy After-Party at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards attend the 2018 Netflix Emmy After-Party at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Kyle Richards are both recovering from separate injuries they suffered over the weekend.

Mellencamp Arroyave, 40, is looking for some "hot tips on how to get rid of Vertigo" after an early morning incident on Sunday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum says she leapt out of bed around 4 a.m. after her 8-year-old daughter Slate called her mom into her bedroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"By time I got to her room, my eyes went black and I fainted and busted open my cheek and lip," Mellencamp Arroyave wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the injury.

"Luckily all was good with Slate and something worse didn't happen to me…that being said, I can't go onto Webmd because it's [sic] sends me spiraling so any tips appreciated," she added, noting she plans to see a doctor.

Richards, 52, hopped into Mellencamp Arroyave's comments section with a jab at her own recent injury: "We are a good team #hotmessexpress."

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Richards revealed she had been rushed to the hospital after accidentally walking into a hive of bees, to which she is allergic.

The first post was an image of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wearing an oxygen mask while resting in a hospital bed. "So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times," she wrote, noting she is "terrified" of the particular bug.

Kyle Richards Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

Richards also shared security camera footage of the incident, which shows the reality TV star fleeing across her lawn after being chased by the swarm, with her two dogs close behind. She stopped on the steps briefly to assess her injuries.

"I can laugh at this now, but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," she wrote atop the video, noting she was home alone at the time. Richards also stated that people who work for her weren't able to hear her cries for help.

RELATED: RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Says She's 'Missing' Husband Mauricio Umansky While She's Away Working

"My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open," she added.

In a second clip, Richards headed to her pool "to get the stinger out" of her hand before apparently discovering bees were still in her hair. She then tried to shake them out momentarily before opting to jump in the water, her dogs keeping watch throughout the ordeal.

Richards also shared another image of herself with an oxygen mask on in the hospital along with some simple advice: Be prepared.

Kyle Richards Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

"I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work," she wrote above the shot, encouraging others to ensure they're aware of how to properly use the device.

"There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc," Richards explained.

RELATED: RHOBH: Erika Girardi Reveals Why She Filed for Divorce from Tom - 'I Couldn't Live That Way'

She made sure to thank the Los Angeles Fire Department and Encino Hospital Medical Center for helping nurse her back to health after the scare. "And for repeatedly convincing me there were no more bees in my hair," Richards joked.