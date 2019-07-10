Kyle Richards is at peace following the end of her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 finale on Tuesday, Kyle, 50, reunited with her costars during an outdoor lunch that she hosted at her home. But although Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards were all in attendance, Vanderpump, 58, was noticeably absent.

During the ladies’ catch-up, which came six months after Kyle’ husband Mauricio Umansky celebrated the opening of his 25th Agency office with a downtown Los Angeles party — where Camille Richards sparred with the majority of the cast — Kyle revealed that she had recently run into Vanderpump following their friendship-ending fight.

“I also bumped into Lisa Vanderpump at Neiman Marcus. So I said, ‘Hi Lisa.’ And she went, ‘Hello,’ like saying hello before you turn. She was like, ‘Hello. Oh, oh!’ Like she was really shocked,” Richards explained.

During the encounter, Kyle said that she apologized to Vanderpump for how things turned out between them.

“And I said, ‘How are you?’ And I said, ‘I want you to know that I’m very sorry about how everything has turned out and everything that’s happened between us. I really don’t think it needed to be this way at all. And she said, ‘Well, you called me a liar,'” she recalled the restaurateur saying, referencing the fight that took place eight months prior.

“And I said, ‘No, I didn’t call you a liar. Those are your words,'” Kyle said.

Kyle and Vanderpump’s friendship took a turn after an explosive fight at Vanderpump’s home on the current season of the hit Bravo show. The blowup began over Kyle approaching Vanderpump about a tabloid story concerning costar Kemsley giving away a rescue dog; many of the Housewives believe the article was leaked by Vanderpump.

Following the drama, Vanderpump stopped filming with the rest of the cast, and she has not spoken to Kyle since.

Reflecting on her run-in with Vanderpump during Tuesday’s episode, Kyle said that she felt “sad just because I realize that nothing is going to change.”

“While I have great empathy for what she’s gone through, I do, but it also doesn’t excuse behavior. And also, this is not behavior because she was going through a hard time — this is stuff that she’s already been doing since I’ve known her,” Kyle said, before adding that she doesn’t see herself “killing myself to fix things … I can’t do it anymore.”

Although the end of their years-long friendship was painful for Kyle, she felt “lighter” following their interaction.

“I felt lighter, just because I had a conversation,” Kyle told her castmates. “So to have that moment, like away from everything, I felt better. But yet, I also felt like I’m good. I’m good.”

During a confessional interview, Kyle said that “while I was talking to Lisa, it felt like old times, like we were trying to talk through something. You kind of think well, you know, I miss my friend. But for her not to come around at all has not left any door open for that.” She added, “I think now, in hindsight, I feel like I was a lot more invested in this friendship than Lisa was. That’s what I think.”

Richards’ recollection came after Rinna, 55, disclosed that she too had run into Vanderpump.

“Lisa Vanderpump, I ran into her in the parking garage on Bedford. I was waiting for my car and I heard this: ‘Oh God,'” Rinna explained while impersonating Vanderpump’s British accent. “I just didn’t say anything. Like, I just sat there and looked at her.”

“So she goes to get her car and she’s fumbling in her purse for money and her nails are wet, so she’s like fumbling. And all of a sudden I turn and I go, ‘Do you need some money?'”

“She goes, ‘No. And if I did, I wouldn’t take yours,'” she recalled. “Swear to God. And that was it.”

In early June, Vanderpump quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. The decision came shortly after she skipped the reunion taping.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” Vanderpump later told Extra of her reasoning. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”