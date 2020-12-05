RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Speaks Out After She and Daughter Sophia Tested Positive for COVID-19

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is speaking out about her COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I love these people so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken," Richards, 51, wrote on Instagram Saturday, along with her family's Christmas portrait this year.

"Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them," the Bravo star said.

Richards shares daughters Farrah, 32, Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12, with husband Mauricio Umansky.

News of Richards' diagnosis, which was first reported by TMZ, comes after PEOPLE confirmed that the Bravo reality series had halted production due to COVID-19 concerns. A source close to the reality show said at the time that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes is following proper health and safety protocols.

RHOBH is currently working on filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.

The reality star, 54, revealed during the episode that she has been quarantining since “a few people” on the RHOBH crew tested positive for the virus.

“I am so happy to see you guys today, I have been on my own and I'll tell you why,” said Beauvais. “We shot for Housewives on Tuesday; Tuesday night we got home and found out a few people on our crew tested positive for COVID.”

“So I’ve been isolated,” she continued. “We’ve done the right thing, we get tested so many times. We do all the protocols. We get tested at least three times a week, we get tested before we shoot, my kids get tested, I get tested — anybody who’s in my household. And you know, we did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. You know, it's not necessarily just from people."

Beauvais went on to say that the series will resume filming after everyone completes a 14-day quarantine, adding that she has experienced no symptoms of the virus and has tested negative.

The TV personality, who shares 13-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid with ex-husband Mike Nilon, said it was difficult spending her recent 54th birthday in quarantine alone without her kids, but noted that she’s looking on the bright side of things.

“I have to look at the big picture that, you know, I'm healthy and they're healthy,” she said, going on to share that her kids still found a way to celebrate their mom.

“They came over with food, they brought over a candle,” she said. “They left it outside the house and waved from the car. It's the new normal.”