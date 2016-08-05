Kim and Kyle Richards Are Full of Sisterly Love at Sweet Family Baby Shower

Camille Grammer and Faye Resnick also attended the blue-adorned afternoon bash
By Natalie Stone Updated January 19, 2022 05:07 PM
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sisters Kim and Kyle Richards appear to have put their drama aside for the moment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had a sweet afternoon together Thursday at a family baby shower on held in honor of Kim’s eldest daughter Brooke Wiederhorn, who is expecting her first child, a son with husband Thayer Wiederhorn.

Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer attended the blue-adorned event and shared a snap from the shower. Flanked by smiling sisters Kyle and Kim, Grammer captioned the photo, “A fun afternoon with @kimrichards11 @kylerichards18 for @brookewiederhorn baby shower.”

Attendees at Wiederhorn’s baby shower also included cousins Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle’s daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky; Brooke’s sisters Kimberly Jackson and Whitney Davis; and RHOBH guest star Faye Resnick, among others.

The sisters’ up-and-down relationship has been featured throughout the past six seasons of the show as viewers have watched the effects of 51-year-old Kim’s ongoing struggle with sobriety.

In a recent sneak peek at E!s Hollywood Medium, 47-year-old Kyle receives a revelation from Tyler Henry, who tells her that her late mother wants her to “let go” of the responsibility she feels for Kim.

