Kim and Kyle Richards Are Full of Sisterly Love at Sweet Family Baby Shower
Sisters Kim and Kyle Richards appear to have put their drama aside for the moment.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had a sweet afternoon together Thursday at a family baby shower on held in honor of Kim’s eldest daughter Brooke Wiederhorn, who is expecting her first child, a son with husband Thayer Wiederhorn.
Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer attended the blue-adorned event and shared a snap from the shower. Flanked by smiling sisters Kyle and Kim, Grammer captioned the photo, “A fun afternoon with @kimrichards11 @kylerichards18 for @brookewiederhorn baby shower.”
Attendees at Wiederhorn’s baby shower also included cousins Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle’s daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky; Brooke’s sisters Kimberly Jackson and Whitney Davis; and RHOBH guest star Faye Resnick, among others.
The sisters’ up-and-down relationship has been featured throughout the past six seasons of the show as viewers have watched the effects of 51-year-old Kim’s ongoing struggle with sobriety.
In a recent sneak peek at E!s Hollywood Medium, 47-year-old Kyle receives a revelation from Tyler Henry, who tells her that her late mother wants her to “let go” of the responsibility she feels for Kim.