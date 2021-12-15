Kathy Hilton Will Return to RHOBH for Season 12 as Production Continues After COVID Outbreak: Source
Production on season 12 has been ongoing for cast members who have not tested positive for the coronavirus, a source tells PEOPLE
Kathy Hilton will be featured in another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Hilton, 62, has signed on for the 12th season, a source tells PEOPLE. The mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton negotiated the terms of her return before officially kicking off her second season as a recurring "friend" of the cast.
Hilton, who admitted she was unsure about her decision to return in November, will be rejoining her sister Kyle Richards on the show as well as Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna.
Production on season 12 has been ongoing for cast members who have not tested positive for the coronavirus, the source adds.
RELATED: RHOBH Production Shuts Down as Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Test Positive for COVID
On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Beauvais, Girardi and Rinna recently tested positive for COVID.
"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source told PEOPLE.
"All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it," a separate insider noted.
Hilton, Kemsley and Richards were previously diagnosed with COVID last fall. At the time, production on the 11th season was halted.
From her love of box fans and funny pranks to breakout quotable moments like "Who is Hunky Dory?", Hilton quickly became a fan-favorite in season 11.
The mother of four previously told PEOPLE that filming RHOBH brought her and Richards closer together after years of a strained relationship.
"I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her," she said. "It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I've really appreciated this time."