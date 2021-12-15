Production on season 12 has been ongoing for cast members who have not tested positive for the coronavirus, a source tells PEOPLE

Kathy Hilton Will Return to RHOBH for Season 12 as Production Continues After COVID Outbreak: Source

Kathy Hilton will be featured in another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Hilton, 62, has signed on for the 12th season, a source tells PEOPLE. The mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton negotiated the terms of her return before officially kicking off her second season as a recurring "friend" of the cast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Production on season 12 has been ongoing for cast members who have not tested positive for the coronavirus, the source adds.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Beauvais, Girardi and Rinna recently tested positive for COVID.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source told PEOPLE.

"All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it," a separate insider noted.

Hilton, Kemsley and Richards were previously diagnosed with COVID last fall. At the time, production on the 11th season was halted.

Kathy Hilton Kathy Hilton | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

From her love of box fans and funny pranks to breakout quotable moments like "Who is Hunky Dory?", Hilton quickly became a fan-favorite in season 11.

The mother of four previously told PEOPLE that filming RHOBH brought her and Richards closer together after years of a strained relationship.