RHOBH's Kathy Hilton and Teddi Mellencamp React to Dorit Kemsley Home Invasion: 'She's So Strong'

Dorit Kemsley's past and present Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars are supporting her in the wake of the recent robbery that took place at her Encino Hills home.

Kemsley, 45, was the victim of a home invasion last week while she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were asleep and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was away in London.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities told PEOPLE, and an "unknown amount of property" was stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

At a book launch party Monday in Los Angeles for hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, benefitting animal rescue organization the Labelle Foundation, current RHOBH star Kathy Hilton told PEOPLE she reached out to Kemsley following the incident to check in on her.

"I just texted her because I wanted to give her space and just say, you know, 'I care. I love you guys and [am] just wishing you love, light, and I'm so happy that you're safe,'" said Hilton, 62. "She said, 'Thank you so much, love you.' That was all."

"I have to tell you, I love the girls, and I think they love me, they do. We have a really nice bond," she added of the Bravo show's cast.

Teddi Dorit Kathy Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave addressed the robbery on Sunday's episode of her podcast Creepy Spooky, revealing that she spent the morning after with Kemsley and her kids.

"I started getting these text messages from people like, 'Is Dorit okay?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And then I saw the news [reports] that her house had been broken into and her kids were home and that she was robbed, and so I spent the morning over there at her house," said Mellencamp Arroyave, 40.

She continued, "And I don't want to share anything private from her end, but it's just one of those things that's so heartbreaking. And I know when people say, 'When you're on a reality TV show you signed up for this,' and that's the part that's so devastating — nobody signs up to be violated in that way."

"It's just so frightening, especially involving your kids," she added. "She's just so strong and my heart breaks for her."

Dorit Kemsley Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kemsley publicly addressed the break-in on Instagram Saturday, describing the incident as "a terrifying ordeal … that no parent or person should ever have to experience." She added, "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."

The reality star added that her children were asleep during the invasion and were "unaware of what happened."

A source told PEOPLE this week that Kemsley is "trying to heal from the trauma" of the ordeal.