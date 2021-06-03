The Real Sisters of Beverly Hills: See Kathy Hilton, Kim & Kyle Richards Before Housewives Fame
Take a look back at the sweetest throwback photos of RHOBH stars Kathy and half-sisters Kim and Kyle
Daddy's Girls
Youngest sister Kyle Richards shared a precious pic of herself, older sister Kim Richards, their dad Ken Richards and eldest sister Kathy Hilton playing in a pool in Bel-Air.
The three sisters share mom Kathleen Richards, while Kyle and Kim share dad Ken. Prior to her marriage with Ken, Kathleen was married to Kathy's father, Larry Avanzino.
Beverly Hills Holiday
Kathy, who looks exactly like daughter Nicky Hilton in this photo, poses with baby sisters Kim and Kyle at the Beverly Hills Hotel one Christmas.
Seeing Double
Kyle and Kim are twinning in this joint headshot from 1982.
Big Hair, Don't Care
The sisters rock fluffy bangs and one long braid alongside a teeny Nicky Hilton in 1989.
Match Made in Heaven
The threesome are too cute in their coordinated outfits and knee-high boots.
Sister Love
Kim shared this gem of herself and big sis Kathy from July 4, 1989, in Malibu.
Some Things Never Change
Big laughs, bangs and lots of love — Kim and Kyle were as close as ever back in 1996.
Christmas with Ken
The girls were definitely on the nice list, judging by the number of dolls they got on Christmas with Ken.
Doting Dads
Kyle shared another photo of herself and her sisters with dad Ken, and wished husband Mauricio Umansky a Happy Father's Day in this slideshow tribute.
Sister Style
Kyle and Kim totally owned the '90s heavy bangs trend.
Hidden Treasures
Clean out your closets and you never know what you may find.
Family Affair
The sisters and their daughters got together to celebrate Kim's daughter Kimberly Collette Jackson's graduation in 2013.
Holiday Tradition
No Christmas is complete without the sisters getting together for a photo.
Hair Care
The '80s were a time for questionable hair choices, but we think Kim and Kyle look too cute in this twinning pic.
Inner Circle
When their mom Kathleen was sick, the sisters and their close friends (including Kris Jenner, left) and family gathered to surround her with love and laughs.
Seeing Stars
There are benefits to having an older sister with really famous friends.
Knock Out
Sibling rivalry never looked so fun.