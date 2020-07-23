Garcelle Beauvais Talks Lisa Rinna Fallout and RHOBH Reunion: 'It Took Me 2 Days to Shake It'

"With this show, you can not like someone, but then you have to hang out with them," the Bravo newbie said

A Housewives reunion is not for the faint of heart, Garcelle Beauvais can confirm.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the actress opened up about filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion last week. The virtual reunion was a first for Beauvais, 53, who joined the series this season.

"It took me two solid days to shake it. It really did," said Beauvais, 53. "I mean, because I've never been in that situation. I keep saying to my friends, if I don't like someone, then they're not in my life. But with this show, you can not like someone, but then you have to hang out with them. Which, you know, we're grown-ups, we can do."

"It was 13 hours, so even though we're all in our own homes — since I hadn't done it before — it doesn't take away any less stress because you're not with everybody there," she continued. "It was still stressful, 13 hours is a long time."

The reunion has been making waves, with Housewife Lisa Rinna, 57, recently blasting the taping as "bulls---" in a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, adding, "I guess cease and desists work."

It's unclear what cease and desist Rinna was referring to, but in the trailer for this season, Rinna accused Denise Richards, 49, of sending one. Richards has found herself at the center of the drama over Brandi Glanville's explosive claim that the two had an affair, which Richards denies.

Glanville, 47, has since confirmed she was not present for the reunion taping, but would be filming a one-on-one with Andy Cohen.

Of Rinna's Instagram post, Beauvais told Access Hollywood, "She's entitled to her opinion, is all I'll say."

Asked about having unfollowed Rinna on Instagram, Beauvais said, "You know, as the season develops, you sort of see how people are, or their stance on a certain thing."

"And for me, the reunion was the straw that broke the camel's back," she added. "That's all I'll say."

Beauvais also said she remains "team Denise" when it comes to the affair allegations.

"I mean, she's been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours?" she said. "I don't really know Brandi that well. So if I'm going to stand with someone, I'm going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine."

As for whether she sees herself returning for another season? Beauvais said she's "thinking about it."

"They also have to ask you back, so it's a two-way street," she said. "But you know, we'll see."