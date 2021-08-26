"I feel like the last couple of months, you've been making a lot of jabs at me. I don't really know why you're doing it, but I definitely am noticing it," Dorit Kemsley said

RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais Storms Off After Dorit Kemsley Accuses Her of Being a 'Bully' — 'F--- You'

Dorit, 45, stopped by Crystal Kung Minkoff's house to catch up before Lisa Rinna's Rinna Beauty launch party was held at the residence thereafter. While discussing the drama-filled confrontation with Erika Girardi that took place at Kyle Richards' pre-Christmas dinner, Dorit brought up her recent issues with Garcelle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've felt in the last few months, Garcelle has made like, little jabs at me," Dorit said, as examples of the pair's tension in recent episodes were then shown. "Now, it's gotten to the point, [where] it's like, what is the problem here? Because clearly, [there is a problem]. And just be open, but have some guts to actually back it up."

Though Crystal, 36, was unsure as to why Garcelle, 54, might've been making jabs toward Dorit, she suggested they address the matter sooner than later. "I think it's best to get to the bottom of it," Dorit said as Crystal added, "I think that's the right move."

In a confessional, Dorit said she had "absolutely no idea" what sparked the shift in her friendship with Garcelle.

"Garcelle never used to do this to me, ever," she continued. "We've always been friends. Like, you know that she's trying to say something. But yet, she doesn't have the guts to do it. It's chicken s---."

Later, at the Rinna Beauty party, the RHOBH cast mingled amongst each other while dining. At one point, Dorit thanked Crystal for arranging the intimate event but mistakenly called Crystal by Garcelle's name.

Apologizing for her mishap, Dorit confessed that she had been thinking about how Garcelle's actions toward her lately had been "bothering" her.

"I feel like the last couple of months, you've been making a lot of jabs at me. I don't really know why you're doing it, but I definitely am noticing it," Dorit said. "It doesn't sit well with me, Garcelle. And I want to know what is going on."

As Garcelle questioned what "jabs" she was referring to, Dorit listed off several examples that appeared in recent episodes, including how Garcelle called out Dorit for hiding her true feelings about Erika's ongoing legal troubles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's surprising. It takes me off guard," Dorit told Garcelle. "And the thing is, it's like [you're being] a bully."

Garcelle responded, "Oh, stop. Stop it right now. I am not bullying you, I don't bully anybody. You can stop it right now."

"Listen: to me, that's the way it very much feels. Why are you doing it? Do you have a problem with me?" Dorit asked as Garcelle responded, "I don't have a problem with you, but I feel like whenever we are all having a discussion, you tend to hijack the moment and just go on and on and on, and not give anybody a chance to have their say."

Dorit questioned whether Garcelle considered the pair to be friends, resulting in Garcelle saying: "Yes. I mean, we started off that way. I feel like I don't know where I sit, honestly, with this group. I feel like, in a way, feel like an outsider, a little bit."

To Garcelle's point, Dorit suggested that a "really easy way" to feel more a part of the group is "to be honest" when she has a problem.

RELATED: RHOBH: Erika Girardi Angered by Garcelle Beauvais After 'Private Moment' About Ex Tom Is Revealed

"I don't have a problem with you. Overall, I have a problem when you won't let anybody else speak, and I believe I'm not the only one at this table that has had that with you," Garcelle said as Dorit chimed in, "Then say that."

"I have said that, I have said that," said Garcelle, noting that the "jabs" were her way of informing Dorit of her issues straight to her face.

Kyle, 52, chimed in to point out that Dorit was likely saying Garcelle's approach was "a passive-aggressive way" instead of just being straightforward. Dorit then said that she was "making an observation" of Garcelle's previous behavior.

"Now that I'm on the receiving end, I start to think, 'Gee, she had a problem with Kyle,' and then what you did in Palm Springs," she said, referencing how Garcelle told the group about Erika's "private" revelation — that estranged husband Tom Girardi continued to call her daily amid their divorce.

"F--- you with that, you know exactly what happened in Palm Springs," Garcelle said, noting how Erika never informed her not to share the personal tidbit outside of her and Crystal.

Garcelle added as she stormed off: "F--- you for bringing that up. F--- you, f--- you, f--- you."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

"Are you going? Is that the easy way or do you want to talk it out?" Dorit asked as Garcelle replied, "I want to talk it out if you're going to be fair. I'm not going to talk it out if you're like, 'Oh, what happened in Palm Springs.'"

The rest of the RHOBH women advised Garcelle to return to her seat to resolve the situation. Crystal, who was also present for Erika's private revelation about Tom, then said: "You were not there when she said those words."

As Sutton Stracke repeated what she believed Erika said about keeping it private, Erika chimed in: "I didn't say, 'Don't mention it to the group.' That's not what I said."

"You be quiet," Erika, 50, continued to tell Sutton, 49. "Alright, Miss Small Town, I'm so worried about my mother f------ reputation. You shut up. Go ahead, Crystal."

Sutton let out a chuckle and Erika said: "You can laugh all you want, girl. We'll go all day with you. Go get another mother f------ legal opinion."

Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

As Sutton advised Erika not to take her issues out on her, Erika said: "My problems are my problems. And you know what? Don't try to turn them around on me, because they don't affect you."

Returning to the main argument, Crystal said that Erika's revelation was "a private moment" between them. Agreeing with that sentiment, Dorit tried to bring it back to Garcelle's decision to share it with the group.

"No, you're not pinning that on me. I'm not letting you do it," Garcelle said. "You can say what you want about us, don't jump in on something that you weren't there [for]. Let's work with you and I, me giving jabs at you, and leave it just at that."

Dorit suggested they could simply end the conversation because she didn't want to be accused of "belaboring a point," to which Garcelle noted: "Case in point."

Attempting to resolve the drama, Kyle stepped in. "At the end of the day, I think the kind of lesson here is: Even if it doesn't always come out right, is just say it directly," she said.

Garcelle then tried to make amends with Dorit.

"I hear you, loud and clear. I will say it to your face, moving forward," Garcelle said while Dorit added, "It just feels really s-----."

"Okay, heard you. It will be different," added Garcelle.