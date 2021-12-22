RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Says She's 'Free of COVID' After Breakthrough Case

PEOPLE confirmed last week that production had paused for season 12 of the Bravo show due to an outbreak of the coronavirus that infected Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna

Garcelle Beauvais has recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she was "free of COVID" after PEOPLE learned that she, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna had recently tested positive.

"Guess who's back?!" Beauvais, 55, said in a video posted to Instagram. "I'm excited to report that I'm feeling much better, more like myself. COVID was not easy, but I'm glad I got through it. I'm glad that I was vaccinated."

The actress went on to thank her followers and friends for their "well wishes," and the TV shows and films they recommended she watch (including Succession, King Richard, Harlem, and 90 Day Fiancé).

"So thankful to be free of COVID & out of quarantine," she captioned the video.

Beauvais, who is also a co-host of The Real, shared the news of her COVID diagnosis in a video on Instagram last week after PEOPLE confirmed that production had paused for season 12 of the Bravo show due to an outbreak.

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative. We're going to continue testing them," she said, referencing her 14-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid.

The reality star said she "may show up" virtually over Zoom for her Real appearances. "A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!" Beauvais wrote in her Instagram caption.

Reps for Bravo, Girardi and Rinna did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source told PEOPLE last week.

"All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it," the source added.

Recently, the ladies made an appearance at the 2021 People's Choice Awards along with their RHOBH costars Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff. (Season 12 will also star Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, it was announced on Monday).

The Bravo series was nominated for The Reality Show of 2021, but lost to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kemsley and Richards, as well as recurring Housewife Kathy Hilton, were previously diagnosed with COVID last fall. At the time, production on the 11th season was halted.

