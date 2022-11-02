Garcelle Beauvais Says It 'Meant a Lot' to Receive an Apology from Andy Cohen After 'RHOBH' Reunion

Andy Cohen issued a public apology for not acknowledging Garcelle Beauvais’ feelings about the trashing of her memoir by costar Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

By
Published on November 2, 2022 06:57 PM
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Photo: getty (2)

Garcelle Beauvais said it "meant a lot" to have Andy Cohen apologize after their interaction on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The 55-year-old actress revealed that she spoke with Cohen, 54, before he issued a public apology for not acknowledging her feelings about the trashing of her memoir by costar Lisa Rinna.

"We spoke. Absolutely. He called me before he put out the apology and, you know, he's great," she told E! News. "There were a lot of things that were missed during the reunion and it was really sad and unfortunate."

She added, "But, I like Andy and I think the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot."

NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/garcelle-beauvais/" data-inlink="true">Garcelle Beauvais</a>, "<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-beverly-hills/" data-inlink="true">The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</a>" on Bravo
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On Wednesday, Beauvais also revealed on social media that she is temporarily stepping away from the RHOBH drama.

"Guys it's been a hell of a season #rhobh i'm taking a mental break from it!" she tweeted. "When there's something important to talk about I'll talk about it"

Last week, Cohen shared his regrets about his interaction with Beauvais on the second installment of the RHOBH reunion on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, ""I need to sincerely apologize."

He continued (in audio that was captured by fan page Queens of Bravo), saying Beauvais was owed an apology: "Not only for [my] diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand."

During last week's broadcast, Rinna, 59, confessed that she — not Erika Girardi — had tossed Beauvais' memoir in the garbage and created a viral moment on Girardi's Instagram between seasons.

"I have to be honest: I'm the one that tossed Garcelle's book in the trash," Rinna confessed, explaining that she was still angry that Beauvais had brought up the topic of Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin's eating disorder on the previous season. For Rinna, this broke the unspoken Housewives code that children are off limits.

On the reunion, Beauvais revealed her manager had even gotten involved in the situation. She was visibly upset, but Rinna said the women had "moved on."

Cohen then flippantly asked Rinna, "Do you recycle?" and once again called Rinna's social media antics "a disaster."

rhobh
Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna.

After the episode aired, fans went to Twitter to share their thoughts on the moment.

"Garcelle fighting back tears while they laugh about recycling…? Andy is part of the problem #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Honestly, the book in the trash - and @Andy's abhorrent behavior at the reunion - is one big metaphor for how Garcelle is treated on this show. It's infuriating… and heartbreaking. #RHOBH"

Reflecting on the reunion taping in the wake of viewers' feedback, Cohen shared that he and Beauvais "had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should've been more in tune with her feelings. I just want to say that."

He added, "I've been logging in and ... I get it."

