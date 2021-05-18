RHOBH Sneak Peek: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Lisa Rinna About How She Treated Denise Richards

Last season's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama hasn't completely been put to bed yet.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's season 11 premiere, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais revisit the Denise Richards debacle, and Lisa apologizes to Garcelle for how she treated their friend.

"I was harder on Denise than I needed to be. I'd much rather [have] been like you and gone, 'I don't care, I'm standing by my friend,'" Lisa, 57, tells Garcelle, 54. "Like, that's f---ed up. Absolutely, 100 percent."

As Garcelle agrees with Lisa, the Real co-host notes in a confessional: "I think Rinna is trying to own it really quickly so that I don't come for her."

Garcelle, for her part, still can't understand why Lisa couldn't stand by Denise. (As fans recall, last season, Brandi Glanville claimed to have had an affair with Denise, who repeatedly denied the claim. During last year's reunion, Lisa called out Denise by sharing alleged text messages between the Bold and the Beautiful star and Brandi detailing the alleged affair.)

"Why couldn't you just be there for her?" Garcelle asks Lisa in the sneak peek. "Why couldn't you just let the other girls come after her?"

"Garcelle, I wish I could. I couldn't," Lisa replies, insisting Denise's position "wasn't honest." But Garcelle argues that that doesn't matter and questions why the RHOBH ladies "have to check each other" on everything.

"It's not about Brandi. No one cares what they did," Lisa says, to which Garcelle replies, "It didn't seem like that, though. It felt like you guys were focusing on whether she slept with Brandi or not."

"The way you were with Denise, how can I trust that you won't turn around and do that to me?" Garcelle continues. "You were friends with her longer than you were friends with me, or maybe the same time."

But from Lisa's point of view, she was "really, really protective" of Denise "in a lot of ways."

"What?" a stunned Garcelle replies. "If that's your protection, don't help me!"

At that, Lisa declares that she can "be a c---" sometimes, to which Garcelle says she's "not going to disagree."

Following her drama-filled arc on season 10, Denise, 50, announced her departure from RHOBH last September after two seasons. Speaking to Garcelle on The Real about her decision at the time, she said she felt "it was time" to move on and "focus on other projects."