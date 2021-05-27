"I don't think you realize the effect that it has on me being a Black woman," Garcelle Beauvais said of the accusation that she neglected to pay a $5,000 donation after Kyle Richards' charity event

Garcelle Beauvais isn't holding back from confronting Kyle Richards about a hurtful accusation made last season.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle, 54, and Kyle, 52, met up for lunch to hash out their feud that surfaced on season 10. Garcelle admitted that she was initially "reluctant" to meet one-on-one with her costar, but Kyle thanked her and acknowledged how she understood her fellow actress' hesitancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been wanting to talk to you just because, you know, when we first started hanging out, I was so excited to get to know you," Kyle said. "And I thought that I was expressing that by being playful with you at my house."

While the Real co-host said that she "felt" that welcoming energy at first, Kyle said she felt as if Garcelle didn't give her a fair chance at establishing a stronger bond.

Garcelle replied, "You were friendly from the beginning, but I felt like I wasn't being heard."

Despite their past tension, Kyle said she wanted to "start from scratch" with Garcelle because she believed that there was "no reason we shouldn't be having fun and getting along."

Garcelle, in turn, said they could "let that go" if they could address how Kyle called her out during the season 10 reunion last year.

At the time, Kyle alleged that Garcelle neglected to pay a $5,000 donation after her charity event as promised.

After Garcelle admitted on Wednesday's episode that the allegation "cut me to the core" — and explained the back end error on the charity's side that led to the payment issue — Kyle said that she believed her castmate is "a good person" and noted that Garelle "took care of it right away" after the mishap.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If we had been getting along fine, I never would have said anything," Kyle said, leading Garcelle to respond, "Would you have said it to one of the white women?"

Though Kyle was stunned by the accusation, Garcelle explained that she felt the Halloween Kills actress' remark was "weaponized" toward her being a Black woman.

"I know you probably didn't intentionally [say it], but I don't think you realize the effect that it has on me being a Black woman," the Coming 2 America actress said. "There's stereotypes that people think that we don't pay for our rent or that we don't tip."

While Kyle said that she would "never even think" about something like that, Garcelle pointed out that her costar doesn't have to because "it's not your reality."

Garcelle then shared a personal story about a time when she grappled with how to tip after receiving terrible service at a restaurant, ultimately trying to avoid fitting into a stereotype.

"You saying I didn't pay, that's why it hurts so much," Garcelle told her.

After that, Kyle apologized for not understanding how her comment came across due to the racial stereotypes surrounding Black people. "I totally understand that and for that, I apologize. I wasn't thinking of it like that at all. I appreciate you sharing that with me, I do. I really do," said Kyle.

Toward the end of the episode, Kyle spoke with costars Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff about her past tension with Garcelle during the group's first night at Lisa Rinna's Lake Tahoe cabin.

Kyle said it was as if "a huge cloud lifted" after resolving the pair's tiff and explained that she better understood the gravity of her payment allegation from Garcelle's illustration of the stigma surrounding Black people.

Crystal then went on to briefly recall her own experience with racial stereotypes, which quickly turned into a confrontation between her and Sutton, 50.

As Sutton told Crystal she didn't want to have the conversation — saying "I'm not doing this" and "I am not talking about racial stereotypes" — Crystal pointed out that it's "easy" for her to avoid doing so because she's a white woman.

Sutton responded by explaining that she didn't want to "bring up" stereotypes as she also faces them as a person from the south.

Calling Sutton's avoidance of the topic "insane," Crystal added, "Are you one of those people that you don't see color? Tell me you're that girl."

Before Crystal asked her question again, Sutton said: "Are you serious with me right now?"