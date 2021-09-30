RHOBH: Erika Girardi Says She Has to 'Walk a Very Fine Line' amid Ongoing Legal Woes

"I'm damned if I do and I'm damned if I don't," she said on Wednesday's episode

Erika Girardi and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's ongoing legal troubles continue to dominate the focus of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.

Wednesday's episode of the Bravo show picked up during the cast trip to Del Mar, California. Though Erika, 50, skipped the group's wine tasting outing, she later joined everyone for dinner.

Erika told her castmates that she took the day to catch up on sleep. (On last week's episode, she had learned that Tom, 82, was being placed under a conservatorship due to his declining health.)

"I'm so overwhelmed that I needed a minute so I can escape my own personal situation," she said. "And then I go, 'You know what? It's not as bad.' What I'm going through sucks, but, you know, [Tom has] done a lot for a lot of people. People can step up. He's done a lot for a lot of people that could come in and help right now."

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

From there, Erika shifted gears to joke about her "untraditional" relationship with her son, Tommy Zizzo. She remained in light-hearted spirits throughout the night, which Lisa Rinna later noted to Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. "It's been such a long time since we've seen the real Erika come out," she remarked.

When the ladies gathered for a boat ride the following day, Erika approached Sutton, 50, to apologize for her part in their ongoing feud. Tension between the two came to a head after Sutton organized a secret meeting — sans Erika — to discuss perceived discrepancies in what she had been telling the women. After Erika found out, she threatened Sutton with a lawsuit.

"It's just been rough, honey. And it's something that I can't even f---ing predict," Erika said to Sutton of her current situation on Wednesday's episode, to which Sutton replied, "I know. I'm sorry."

Telling Sutton it was "okay" and that she would "get through it," Erika added: "But I had to lash out, and I apologize." (Sutton later said in a confessional that she wasn't sure how sincere the "mild apology" was.)

erika girardi Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Still on the boat, the group asked Erika to fill them in on her conversation with Sutton.

"My life's [in] shambles. And I'm angry, and I'm hurt," she said. "And it's not [a] kumbaya [with Sutton], but it's an opening. I'm in a good mood. The moment is right and she was receptive, and so here it is, you know. That's all you can do."

Recalling how she used to be, Erika said she wanted to continue being "a good time." But she stressed that she had to be careful due to her and Tom's legal woes, which include a lawsuit accusing the former couple of embezzling settlement funds that belonged to Tom's clients.

"I'm a good time and I want to be even a better time. But you know what? I have to walk a very fine line, because there are a lot of people that are looking at me, and if I look like I'm having a little too much fun, I'm not remorseful," said Erika, who filed for divorce in November 2020, shortly before the legal crises emerged. "If I look like I'm looking a little too good, I have no shame. So I'm damned if I do and I'm damned if I don't."

"I want to have fun. I want to laugh," she added. "But if I laugh too much, I get criticized for that. Then, if I hang my head in shame, I'm clearly guilty of something."