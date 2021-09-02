"Why are you all doing this to me? I'm looking at all of you," Erika Girardi said to her castmates

RHOBH: Erika Girardi Warns Cast She'll 'Remember Those Who Were Against Me' amid Legal Woes

Erika Girardi's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates have pushed her to her breaking point.

During Wednesday's episode, Sutton Strake opened up to Kyle Richards about her ongoing beef with Erika, 50, and how she believed Tom Girardi's embezzlement case was "fishy." Sutton, 49, told Kyle, 52, while at her rental home that she was "ready for a hardcore conversation" with Erika.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The conversation in question took place at a dinner hosted at Kathy Hilton's home. When Sutton attempted to speak to Erika about their recent heated exchange at Lisa Rinna's Rinna Beauty launch party, Erika shut down Sutton, saying: "I don't need to clear the air with you. You made your position very clear."

When Sutton asked whether Erika was interested in having a conversation, Erika rejected the offer and walked off. "I have enough problems," Erika said. "I only have enough capacity for the things that really matter, and your opinion of me does not matter."

As the group later gathered around the table, Lisa, 58, pulled out a bell and waved it around. She suggested that the object be used by those who "have anything that you need to work out or deal with," which resulted in Sutton addressing things with Erika.

RELATED: RHOBH: Erika Girardi Says Tom Isn't 'Mentally Capable,' Costars Question Her About Embezzlement Case

The pair continued to talk over each other before Sutton interjected: "Erika, you have to stop speaking to me like that."

"No, I don't. No, I don't," Erika replied. "No, you need to stop speaking about my life because it does not impact you in any way."

Sutton argued that she believed the life she built for herself "from the ground up [with] no money" could be impacted due to her association with Erika. As Erika attempted to point out that her current legal struggles wouldn't impact the group, Dorit Kemsley chimed in: "Erika, I love you. I support you. I don't agree with that."

"Every time an article is written, our names are dragged into it and you know it," Dorit, 45, added.

Erika then gave her castmates a bold warning.

"There's going to be a day when all of this is behind me, and it's going to be a very sweet day," she said. "I'm going to remember those who were with me, and I'm going to remember those who were against me. Trust me."

Erika Girardi Erika Girardi | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Playing devil's advocate, Garcelle Beauvais questioned whether it was just "human nature" to wonder how they could be "implicated" in the situation.

After disagreeing with Garcelle, Erika began to cry.

"I think that's natural. I want you to see that, I don't want to hurt you. And I don't like the way you're looking at me right now," Garcelle said as Erika glared back at her. "I'm just saying, just try to understand a little bit."

Garcelle then went to wipe away Erika's tears, but Erika abruptly pulled away and told Garcelle to "let go" of her.

"I do not believe there's a single person at this table that doesn't want to see you come out of this," Dorit interrupted. "I am going to support you to the bitter end. I will do anything you need, anything. But holy s---, when you're reading about the victims and the orphans, that's very hard to digest."

Dorit added that the cast "never had an indication" that this would be happening to Erika, who instantly hit back: "Then why are you torturing me about it?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Dorit noted that everyone was there to support Erika, Erika begged to differ. "This doesn't feel like being there for me. Look at me, Dorit. Look at me. Come on. Look at my f------ life," Erika said through tears.

Dorit said that this "breaks my heart," leading Erika to question why she was "still talking." Garcelle then advised the pair to "let it go" and move on.

"Why are you all doing this to me? I'm looking at all of you," Erika continued. "What are you doing?"

As Lisa suggested that they all try to reach a peaceful place with one another, Erika called that approach "bulls---."

"Every time I come to one of these events, the s---, it gets kicked out of me for something I didn't even f------ do," Erika said, noting that she was "looking around this table for support."

When Kyle interrupted to reiterate that the group did support Erika, she also clarified that the whole point of the conversation was for Sutton to clear the air. This eventually led to Kyle calling out Sutton for "not being honest."

"I'm sorry, you're my friend, but you're not being honest," Kyle told Sutton. "And you're putting us in a bad position. You're looking two-faced."

Though Sutton said she had "softened" on her original stance, Kyle countered by recalling how Sutton wanted to originally "be honest" with Erika and believed that she had "lied" about details surrounding her now-estranged husband Tom and the embezzlement scandal.

Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"This is f----- up," Erika quietly said to Garcelle, who nodded in agreement.

Erika then advised Sutton to "not be saying things" — but Sutton questioned whether everything that Erika had told the group was truthful.

"You're trying to accuse me of lying and I'm not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don't? If you do, speak up. I'm very interested to know," Erika said to Sutton. "Look at me, I'll go head on with you all f------ day. I'm telling the truth. I am not a liar. You have a lot of f------ nerve."

As Sutton took issue with how Erika spoke to her, Erika hit back: "Or what? Or what?"

"Or nothing," Sutton said.

Erika replied, "Right, exactly. Shut the f--- up. You have no idea what you're talking about. Nothing."