RHOBH: Erika Girardi Suggests Crystal Kung Minkoff 'Take Laxatives' amid Her 'Ongoing' Bulimia Battle

"Physically being in my body sucks," Crystal Kung Minkoff said on RHOBH while opening up about her ongoing eating disorder

Erika Jayne attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV); Crystal Kung Minkoff attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Crystal Kung Minkoff was not afraid to get candid on Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During Wednesday's episode, Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up to the women about her struggles with an eating disorder after posting about it on Instagram.

The candid conversation initially took place between Diana Jenkins, Kyle Richards and Crystal following a fundraiser luncheon at Kyle's house for My Hand In Yours to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles. (The shopping and retail company, which raises money for the hospital, was founded by Kyle's longtime friend and Halloween costar, Jamie Lee Curtis.)

After being asked by Kyle, 53, whether the eating disorder was about control or appearance, Crystal, 39, said, "I think definitely it's control. I don't think it's an appearance thing. It's more of an internal feeling."

Because the episode was filmed during the holidays, Crystal — who has previously opened up about her eating disorder — explained how that specific time of the year can be triggering for her. When Kyle asked if she's currently binge-eating, Crystal responded with a firm no. "I don't binge," she said.

Kyle then asked if she throws up after eating, which Crystal said made her very uncomfortable because Kyle was asking "the hard questions." To that, Kyle replied that she's only asking because she knows.

In a flashback to a 2018 episode, Kyle admitted to suffering from her own struggles with anorexia, noting how she got down to 99 pounds.

In a confessional, she added that before social media, people really didn't open up about these things to family or friends. "So, Crystal posting this on social media, to me, it really seems like a cry for help," she argued.

Crystal went on to explain that her eating disorder is a physical feeling of "over-consuming" and "obsessing" about everything she eats. In a confessional, she tearfully shared more, revealing how her eating disorder began when she was 11. Being tall and feeling big, on top of feeling different as a minority, led to her issues. She added how the scariest part of this was her fear of passing the eating disorder on to her children.

"It's just an ongoing battle," Crystal said, later adding to Kyle and Diana, "Physically being in my body sucks."

Diana credited her for being so open and told Crystal she believed her candidness would help her heal. Kyle also agreed, saying in a confessional, "Opening up and talking about this on Instagram actually can be a good thing if she seeks help."

Later during the episode, Diana hosted a holiday party. Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Girardi rejoined the group for the gathering after missing out on Kyle's luncheon due to positive COVID-19 tests. However, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley were not in attendance because they had both tested positive.

At the party, Crystal's eating disorder came up again as she admitted that she's still struggling with the holidays and food. "I'm going out every night and there's just more food," she said.

"I'm going to be really ignorant for a second," Erika asked her. "Is it like you eat it and feel guilty, or you deny yourself eating it? I'm just curious."

"I eat it and feel bad," Crystal responded. "I want to get rid of it. Like, I can't be with it."

In a shocking moment, Erika then stated: "Well I always think, take laxatives and get rid of it."

"A laxative?" Garcelle exclaimed in a confessional. "She has an eating disorder! Erika is not a doctor and you don't prescribe laxatives to someone with an eating disorder. It's really the most inappropriate thing at the most inappropriate time."

Erika went on to ask Crystal what happened when she purges. Crystal explained she knows she's not going to lose weight but that it makes her feel better. "It's like a relief because it's out," she explained.

Erika then asked if she enjoys the food when it goes down, to which Crystal said she does, but that it's followed by guilt. Acknowledging that her perspective was "gross," Erika said she would rather "poop [the food] out" rather than vomit.

In a confessional, Crystal questioned whether or not Erika was trying to be helpful. "Or has she just had a couple too many drinks?" she asked.

The conversation concluded with Erika asking Crystal if she's sought treatment, to which Crystal admitted, "I need to. It's time."

Just then, a waiter brought out chicken tenders with BBQ ranch dressing. As Crystal approached the food, Erika said, "You can't have this! It's a chicken tender!" and headed off to the bar to get another drink.

In multiple Instagram posts on Wednesday, Crystal further elaborated on her eating disorder.

"Tonight, I begin to open up about my eating disorder. While painful in the experience and likely reliving it, it's something I am not ashamed of nor believe defines who I am. It's a part of me; a living challenge I face moment to moment. If you are also struggling, please remember, you do not have to recover alone. Whether you reach out to a family member, friend, teacher, coach, mentor, coworker, professional, hotline, or anyone else you feel comfortable talking with, support is available," she wrote in one post.

"Sending love to anyone who is suffering from an eating disorder or supporting someone who is struggling. Keep fighting," she added in another post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.