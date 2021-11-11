RHOBH's Erika Girardi Says 'Everything Is Good' amid Ongoing Legal Trouble

"Life is turning in a positive direction," said the Bravo star, who filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi a year ago

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi seems to be staying positive amid her ongoing legal trouble and divorce from Tom Girardi.

Extra special correspondent and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave caught up with Erika, 50, on Wednesday and asked how she's been holding up since the Bravo show's four-part reunion concluded earlier this month.

"Everything is good," Erika said. "Life is turning in a positive direction and it feels so good to have the season over … and just be on a much lighter path."

Mellencamp Arroyave, 40, then asked Erika about her dating life, saying "every guy wants to know what's going on."

"Slide in my DMs and find out. Yeah, I've said that to [men before] and then they're good," Erika responded, adding that former baseball star José Canseco DMed her but she wasn't interested.

One thing Erika looks forward to is making music again: "It's just a matter of getting back to it," she said.

"The world is not re-opened fully," she continued. "I want to go perform. I want to go do things. But the truth is is that COVID has changed everything and it will be a reemerging."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. Less than a month later, the two were hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling settlement money from families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. They were accused of using the money to fund their "lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Erika Girardi Erika Girardi | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Tom's law partner Robert Keese and former business partners then sued him to dissolve their 1126 Wilshire Partnership. The lawsuit led to a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.

Erika has also been accused of conspiring with Tom and using her "notoriety" to hide assets as a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate Tom and his firm.

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

Erika addressed the divorce and legal drama throughout RHOBH's 11th season. During the reunion, she denied knowing anything about Tom's "alleged theft."

"There is a real boundary as to where I can and cannot go. However, if anyone in these cases has been proven wrong, I want them remedied," she said. "Despite what you read, I have done everything they have asked."

During the fourth and final part of the reunion, the star said she wouldn't have joined the Bravo series had she known where she'd be today.