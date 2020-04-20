RHOBH's Erika Girardi Reveals the Fitting Nickname She Has for Husband Tom

Image zoom Steve Eichner/AP

Erika Girardi has the perfect nickname for her husband Tom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the fitting contact name she has saved in her phone for her star lawyer spouse: “The Boss.”

“Well, he’s in my phone as ‘The Boss,’” the 48-year-old told Bravo’s Daily Dish. “I don’t know what I’m in his phone as. Probably, you know, just my number.”

“He’s ‘The Boss’, but he always has been,” she said about her 80-year-old husband. “I mean, that’s who he is, you know?”

Girardi also talked about her marriage to Tom, which she explained has helped her become more knowledgeable about the law.

“Being married to a lawyer, it’s great to have that legal mind at your disposal,” she said. “Hey, what does this mean? I have a question. I’m always asking questions. For 20 years now, no, are you kidding me? He loves the law more than anything, and the chance to explain it is, like, you know, all that he lives for. So, any time I call and have a law question, it’s always answered.”

“I feel like I could probably take the bar, for sure,” she added. “Maybe Erika Girardi Esq. Why not? Why not continue the legacy? I mean… Girardi and Girardi. Sounds like a recipe for disaster.”

The couple has been married for 20 years now. In 2018, Erika spoke to PEOPLE about her marriage to Tom.

“What was really important to me was my relationship. Tom wasn’t going to change,” she said then. “He was a grown man. It really was two people coming together who really enjoy each other’s company.”

“Tom did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth,” she also said then. “We both came up the hard way. And we appreciate growth.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.