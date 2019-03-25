Erika Girardi Says She Hasn't Spoken to Her RHOBH Costar Lisa Vanderpump Since 'PuppyGate'

Sorry Lisa Vanderpump, it looks like Erika Girardi is siding with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ongoing “PuppyGate” scandal.

The reality star and singer, who performs under the alias Erika Jayne, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and opened up about the drama to guest host Mila Kunis.

As RHOBH fans know, Vanderpump has been in the hot seat this season, with Mellencamp Arroyave accusing the SUR restauranteur of manipulating her into bringing up damaging claims involving a dog Dorit Kemsley had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

For the most part, Girardi has remained quiet about the case on the show, listening to Mellencamp Arroyave’s accusation without going directly against Vanderpump. But on Ellen, she told Kunis that she was on Mellencamp Arroyave’s side — saying that she believed “100 percent” that Vanderpump wanted the story out there and manipulated someone else to produce the drama.

“I’m on the truth side,” Girardi said, explaining that she knew Mellencamp Arroyave wasn’t completely innocent in manners. “I think Teddi got cold feet and she got caught. She backed out at the very last minute. But listen, it takes a lot to want to do something like that.”

Asked by Kunis if she’s spoken to Vanderpump since filming ending, Girardi said no.

“What are we going to talk about?” Girardi wondered.

Girardi added that she doesn’t know whether Vanderpump will be returning for another season or for June’s season 9 reunion taping.

“I don’t know if she’s quitting the show. I know that she stopped showing up mid-season and we were stuck looking at each other like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Girardi said on Ellen.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, Vanderpump is still speaking to on RHOBH.

Kyle Richards previously said that the two haven’t spoken since they got into a blowout fight at Vanderpump’s house (in a scene teased in the season premiere). In turn, Vanderpump wrote in her Bravo blog that their friendship “finished.”

Other costars — including Lisa Rinna, Kemsley, and Mellencamp Arroyave — have all said that they also haven’t been in communication with Vanderpump.

Vanderpump attended the RHOBH premiere party last month but left before the rest of her cast arrived.

She previously told PEOPLE that she almost exited the reality show after the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, last April.

“I did talk to Bravo… and said it would probably be for the best for me if I didn’t come back to Housewives this year,” the reality star said. “I just had such a hard time in my personal life I probably wasn’t strong enough to do the show.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.