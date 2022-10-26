Erika Girardi isn't backing down after accusing her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton of using a homophobic slur off-camera in Aspen.

On Wednesday, the reality star, 51, doubled down on her claim on her Instagram Story, sharing, "I was there. It happened. What the 'audience' chooses to believe is beyond my control."

"I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen," she continued.

The social media statement came after TMZ reported that Girardi accused Hilton, 63, of making the comment while the cast filmed in Aspen during the third part of the RHOBH reunion, which airs on Wednesday night.

The slur was allegedly directed at "someone the cast was around earlier this season." However, cameras were not rolling at the time, according to the outlet. Following the allegation, production reportedly investigated but were unable to determine exactly what occurred.

Reps at Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, Hilton revealed that she won't return to RHOBH if Girardi and Lisa Rinna remain on the hit series.

"I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not," Hilton, 63, told TMZ. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they're capable of anything, Erika and Lisa."

Hilton said she also believes that Rinna, 59, and Girardi are "desperate for a storyline."

"They'll throw anybody under the bus," she said. "I said a few weeks ago, 'You watch. They're all going to start turning on each other.' And that started happening yesterday."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty (2)

Tension started boiling between Hilton and Rinna when the cast embarked on a trip to Aspen for season 12. At the time, Hilton had a meltdown while out with most of the group at a local club, and Rinna claimed she made horrible comments about the entire cast, including sister Kyle Richards, privately after the club fiasco.

Rinna later said she was so "shook" by the situation that she locked herself in her bedroom to get away from Hilton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.