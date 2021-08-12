"It's almost as if we don't know her at all," Dorit Kemsley said about costar Erika Girardi

RHOBH: Erika Girardi's Costars Wonder If They 'Know Her,' Been 'Duped by the Lies' amid Legal Woes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is uncertain whether they can trust Erika Girardi.

Wednesday's episode of the Bravo hit picked up with the tension between Erika, 50, and Garcelle Beauvais, which came about after Garcelle, 54, revealed to the group that Erika's estranged husband Tom Girardi called his ex daily following their divorce filing.

Though Garcelle got up in an attempt to leave, Kathy Hilton stopped her and convinced her to stay. From there, Garcelle apologized to Erika for mentioning the "private moment" before the group.

"It's not worth it for me, for anything, for you to think that I'm just doing this intentionally. You shared so much," Garcelle said through tears while a teary-eyed Erika replied, "It's okay. You don't need to leave, it's okay."

Garcelle then approached Erika to say she "wouldn't do anything to hurt" her friend, leading Erika to say not to "worry about it" before they shared a hug.

In a confessional, Sutton Stracke questioned the real reason behind Erika's angered reaction to Garcelle bringing up the revelation about Tom.

"The reaction is a little much. This isn't about Garcelle. This is about Erika and her problems," Sutton, 49, said. "So it makes me think: Is Erika being honest with us."

Without explaining why, Erika decided to leave the La Quinta cast trip altogether and return to Los Angeles amid her and Tom's legal woes and ongoing lawsuits.

Following her sudden departure, the group tried to figure out how to "turn things around" for the better.

"Here's the thing: I mean, it's hard but we kind of got to get back up on our feet and pray for her and help her win when we can," Sutton said as Lisa Rinna added, "I don't think it's going to get any better anytime soon and I'm so sad that this just happened, to be honest with you."

Garcelle said she wouldn't have brought up the information about Tom calling Erika if she knew it would "push her over," which led Lisa, 58, to question why Garcelle raised it in the first place. "I thought she was sharing something else, I mean. When I came in yesterday, you guys said she shared so much," Garcelle said in her defense.

At dinner that night, the ladies discussed whether anyone had been in contact with Erika since her abrupt exit.

Garcelle said she "didn't expect a response" from Erika when she reached out, leading Kyle Richards to explain that Erika likely "won't trust" Garcelle right away due to the incident.

Lisa then asked Garcelle whether she could "own" her part in igniting the situation, to which Garcelle responded: "Absolutely not."

Dorit Kemsley said that she didn't believe Garcelle was trying to hurt Erika, but she suggested that she might have been "needling a little bit."

Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais Erika Girardi; Garcelle Beauvais | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I am not going to s--- on her when she's at her bottom. That's not who I am. I'm just not that person," Garcelle said.

As Lisa asked Garcelle to help her understand her perspective further, Garcelle said: "I wish I had been told not to say anything because I wouldn't [have] and I wasn't [told] and I overstepped."

The next morning, the ladies discussed a Los Angeles Times exposé that detailed how former powerhouse attorney Tom, 82, was "accused of improperly funneling more than $20 million in loans to [Erika] Jayne's entertainment company."

Sutton noted how "complicated" the article was and how they "used the word 'Ponzi scheme'" to describe the situation.

"Is someone going to jail?" Kyle, 52, asked as Sutton replied, "If he's found guilty, yeah. He's going to jail."

Kyle then questioned Erika's fate amid the embezzlement scandal, and Sutton said that "there's going to have to be some reconciliation where she goes to court."

"If she did receive $20 million from the firm, that money should be going back to all the victims [of the embezzlement case]," Sutton said, adding that she thought "the money is gone."

After Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff discussed the article away from the group, Garcelle pointed out in a confessional that she "can't imagine this article came out without [Erika] getting a head's up" beforehand. "[It] would explain why she flipped out at me and she left La Quinta," Garcelle continued. "It happened to be me, but I think it could have been anybody."

Returning to Kyle, Lisa, Sutton, Dorit and Kathy's conversation, Kyle suggested that she believed Erika knew about the article and likely "left" because of it.

"I mean, this article is implying that Erika was complicit and knew everything," Kyle said.

Sutton chimed in, "I hate to be devil's advocate here. Maybe she didn't know. But if her name is on that LLC, she is responsible for that LLC. She's responsible for where the money comes from."

Asked by Kyle about what could happen to Erika, Sutton said: "She could go to jail."

Dorit, 44, said the "picture that's being painted is that there was no money but that they had a very lavish lifestyle and all of this was in an effort to keep this up." When Kathy asked whether this was Tom or Erika's doing, Dorit pointed out that it was Erika doing it "by extension."

Sutton then questioned whether they'd all "been slightly duped by the lies," and Dorit said she had "a hard pill to swallow" since she'd known Erika for five years.

"It's almost as if we don't know her at all," Dorit added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

When the ladies returned to Los Angeles, Sutton called for the group to meet without Erika present. The get-together at Dorit's house kicked off with a discussion regarding Erika's Instagram posts, calling attention to Tom's alleged infidelity ahead of the pair's November 2020 divorce filing.

Garcelle then questioned in a confessional whether Erika was "not telling us everything."

Sutton entered the room and immediately began discussing her "reservations" about what went down during the trip. "I left La Quinta thinking something's amiss. And I'm sorry I'm jumping into this, but I just got to get it out there," she said.

"I think we are being placed in a bad position," she continued. "I think that we have heard stories that, to me, don't add up. I left yesterday very concerned. And then I started thinking, and my alarms went off, and red flags started flying everywhere. I'm like, what have we gotten ourselves into?"

Kyle chimed in: "It basically sounds like you're saying, 'I don't believe you, Erika, and I think you're guilty.'"

"I have questions," Sutton said in response. "I am not sure how much I want to be around my friend during this time."