Erika Girardi Confronts Allegations That Her Divorce from Tom Girardi Is a 'Sham' on RHOBH

In a promo for next week's episode of the hit Bravo show, Erika, 49, addresses allegations that the pair's separation is fraudulent amid Tom's ongoing legal issues.

"What's being said is just, I mean, it's insane," she says. "That lawsuit that says that my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets. People want to believe that."

But it appears the drama even has Erika's friends beginning to question what is true.

"Every day, it's something more," Garcelle Beauvais, 54, tells Kyle Richards, who replies, "With Erika."

"Well, you almost go, like, 'Is it the same person we know?'" Garcelle wonders.

At the end of the teaser, Erika cries as she tells Kyle, 52, that she "could have never predicted this f---ing s---" would have happened. "This is the end," she declares.

Erika's divorce has become a major storyline on season 11 of RHOBH. In the aftermath of her November 2020 divorce filing, viewers have seen Erika settling into a more modest home and adjust to life on her own.

"I'm doing laundry myself. You should see me, I'm, like, washing dishes. There are no housekeepers, there's no gardeners and I really value my privacy, " she told costars Crystal, 38, and Kathy Hilton during this week's episode. "So in some respects, I kind of like it, and I can throw my s--- all over the place. It doesn't even matter, it's my place."

Erika also told her castmates in an earlier episode that she left Tom because he pushed her "further and further out."

"The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s----- path," she said. "I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."

Offscreen, Erika and Tom, 82, are facing various legal woes. Most recently, a judge ruled that Tom's embezzlement victims are allowed to file collections lawsuits against Erika. As a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate the Bravo star, her accountant, divorce attorney and landlord have also been ordered to hand over her financial records.