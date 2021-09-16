RHOBH: Erika Girardi Claims Ex Tom's Mansion 'Was Broken Into' and He 'Confronted the Burglar'

"He confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery. And then my son had to go over and help. And then my son, he rolled his car five times on the way home," claimed Erika Girardi

While visiting Kathy Hilton's house for an at-home spa day along with Lisa Rinna, Erika, 50, chatted separately with Kyle Richards about the latest happenings in her personal life.

"Tom's house was broken into," Erika claimed. "He confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery. And then my son [Tommy Zizzo] had to go over and help. And then my son, he rolled his car five times on the way home."

Asked if the incidents had happened "recently," Erika replied: "Yeah. I'm under a lot of stress."

Erika said that the terrifying moments occurred a couple days prior, and noted that she knew about the situation when she attended the group's recent dinner at Garcelle Beauvais' home.

"I got a call at three in the morning, but I didn't get it until six, from Pasadena Police Department that Tom's home had broken into the home," she continued, clarifying that Tom was present during the alleged burglary. "He confronted the burglar and then he had to go to the hospital, and then have some sort of surgery. I don't really even know [what happened]."

Erika said that Tom, 82, underwent eye surgery due to having glaucoma, but that she was "not sure" about everything that went down since they hadn't spoken.

As for Erika's police officer son, she explained that he went to check in on Tom since she was unable to. "On his way home, it was snowing and he rolled his car," Erika said.

The revelation sparked multiple questions from Kyle, who wanted to know how Tom and Erika's son were recovering from their respective incidents. "I know [Tom] made it out of surgery okay. I don't know what happened after that," Erika said, explaining that it was snowing "further out" where her son resides.

"Erika, I don't even know [what to say]," Kyle, 52, said as Erika replied, "It's like, all crashing at one time."

Later, Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky had Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, over for dinner. When Kyle recalled Erika's latest situation to the group, PK was quick to express skepticism.

"I'm not a statistician. But what are the statistics that Tom and his stepson both flip cars? I would guess they're millions and millions and millions to one," PK said, referencing how Erika previously told the group about Tom's car flipping accident. "Statistically, it's basically impossible."

Dorit, 42, said PK was "suggesting" that Erika "is not telling the truth," but he countered that Erika had "been in a controlling marriage for 20 years and she's still being controlled."

"I think that Tom lied to her, and Erika went along with it," he speculated. "There's no car rolling, there's no 12 hours of [being] unconscious. To me, it's transparent."

Agreeing with PK's opinion, Mauricio pointed out that "there's lies all over the place."

"If a doctor comes to you and says, 'Your husband's been hurt. He's rolled over, he's been unconscious and we need to operate,'" Mauricio said, "who says 'no'?"

Dorit acknowledged that Erika's latest story was "bonkers" and "there are details missing," but she didn't believe that her friend was lying. To that, PK said he'd "love" for Erika to "have the comeback of comebacks." Still, he believed she'll have a hard time doing so if she's unable to "break loose of the shackles of the world she's been in."

Zeroing in on Tom, PK added: "That guy is no longer a credible guy."