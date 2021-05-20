RHOBH: Erika Girardi Reveals She's Taking an Antidepressant After 'Dark' Period in COVID Lockdown
"Every day I woke up, I dreaded waking up," Erika Girardi said
Erika Girardi took the necessary measures to cope with her mental health struggles amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
On Wednesday's season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies took a moment during Dorit Kemsley's cookout to discuss the highs and lows they all experienced while at home amid the pandemic. Erika, for her part, admitted that she had a hard time adjusting.
"Mine was, like, you know … very dark," Erika, 49, told the group. "Like, all of us, I'm busy all the time. When I came home from New York, it was really silent. And then, when I didn't have anything to do, I was walking down the halls of the house and I couldn't sleep and I couldn't shake it, this feeling of incredible dread. Who am I if I'm not working?"
Erika then revealed she sought professional help: "Every day I woke up, I dreaded waking up. So, I called a psychiatrist and I went on Lexapro."
Asked by Garcelle Beauvais about what exactly Lexapro is, Erika clarified that "it's an antidepressant" and said that "it's the greatest thing ever."
Later in a confessional, Erika explained how she never wanted to see a psychiatrist because she "felt that it was a sign of defeat."
She then told her RHOBH costars that her "problems are still there" but that her "attitude toward them is different" after seeking help.
In that same discussion, Sutton Stracke said she "stayed in the bed" the first eight weeks of lockdown while Garcelle, 54, shared that she was "so lonely" during the times when her children weren't home. Kyle Richards said she had "anxiety" at first but loved having more time with her kids.
As Lisa Rinna told the women that she was no longer able to "run" from who she was amid lockdown, Erika noted that she "was running too."
Erika has faced a rocky last several months due to her public split from husband Tom Girardi, to whom she was married for 21 years. In the months since Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November, the 81-year-old attorney has faced multiple lawsuits. Tom was also diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease in March.
Last month, the RHOBH season 11 trailer teased how Erika and Tom's divorce will be addressed in the series. The singer said that she "did not see it ending this way" between her and Tom, adding: "I was going to hold that man's hand until he died."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.
If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.