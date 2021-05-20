Erika Girardi took the necessary measures to cope with her mental health struggles amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday's season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies took a moment during Dorit Kemsley's cookout to discuss the highs and lows they all experienced while at home amid the pandemic. Erika, for her part, admitted that she had a hard time adjusting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Mine was, like, you know … very dark," Erika, 49, told the group. "Like, all of us, I'm busy all the time. When I came home from New York, it was really silent. And then, when I didn't have anything to do, I was walking down the halls of the house and I couldn't sleep and I couldn't shake it, this feeling of incredible dread. Who am I if I'm not working?"

Erika then revealed she sought professional help: "Every day I woke up, I dreaded waking up. So, I called a psychiatrist and I went on Lexapro."

Asked by Garcelle Beauvais about what exactly Lexapro is, Erika clarified that "it's an antidepressant" and said that "it's the greatest thing ever."

Erika Jayne Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in a confessional, Erika explained how she never wanted to see a psychiatrist because she "felt that it was a sign of defeat."

She then told her RHOBH costars that her "problems are still there" but that her "attitude toward them is different" after seeking help.

In that same discussion, Sutton Stracke said she "stayed in the bed" the first eight weeks of lockdown while Garcelle, 54, shared that she was "so lonely" during the times when her children weren't home. Kyle Richards said she had "anxiety" at first but loved having more time with her kids.

As Lisa Rinna told the women that she was no longer able to "run" from who she was amid lockdown, Erika noted that she "was running too."

Last month, the RHOBH season 11 trailer teased how Erika and Tom's divorce will be addressed in the series. The singer said that she "did not see it ending this way" between her and Tom, adding: "I was going to hold that man's hand until he died."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.