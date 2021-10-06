Erika Girardi and Andy Cohen Clash Over His Hard-Hitting Questions in RHOBH Reunion Sneak Peek

"We're going to put you on a skewer, and I'm going to fire up the barbecue," Andy Cohen warns Erika Girardi in the upcoming reunion

In a sneak peek for the four-part televised event, the ongoing legal drama surrounding Erika, 50, and her estranged husband Tom Girardi takes center stage following Wednesday's finale. Before beginning his questioning, Andy, 53, warns Erika: "We're going to put you on a skewer, and I'm going to fire up the barbecue."

Kicking off his interrogation, Andy asks Erika why she refrained from leaving Tom, 82, sooner, resulting in Erika saying, "Where was I going?"

"I know what you make on this show," Andy says. "Did you feel you were held captive?"

Next mentioning that Tom is accused of having "multiple affairs," Andy notes it's now known that Tom allegedly "put $20 million and more" into Erika's account. She promptly rejects that claim.

"Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?" Andy asks the cast, to which Erika responds, "Can someone please back me the f--- up on what I'm saying?"

Andy then calls attention to Erika "manipulating the narrative by saying that the cognitive decline [Tom is experiencing] started three years ago," leading Erika to suggest that that claim was "not true."

"Again, here you are, looking at me, rolling your eyes," Erika tells Andy, who later says, "It lands differently when there are air crash victims."

Andy additionally asks Erika whether she ever spoke with Tom and questioned whether he did what he's being accused of. As she attempts to respond, Erika begins to tear up.

Also in the clip, past feuds between castmates — including Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais, as well as Erika and Sutton Stracke — reemerge. Crystal Kung Minkoff also opens up about receiving "hundreds" of hate-filled messages daily.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Andy previously teased the upcoming reunion, saying that Erika "answers everything" he asked.

"I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling," he said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy last month. "I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything."

The ongoing legal crisis and the divorce have been major storylines for Erika throughout RHOBH's 11th season.

Following Erika's November 2020 divorce filing from Tom, the former couple was hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling settlement money intended for families whose loved ones died in a Boeing plane crash. Among the other ongoing legal issues includes a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, which followed a lawsuit brought on by Tom's former business partners.

Additionally, Tom — who has also been diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease — was placed under a temporary conservatorship in February, which was later made permanent in July.