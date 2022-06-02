RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Relives Traumatic Home Invasion in Emotional Therapy Session: I'm 'Scared'

To help her work through the traumatic robbery, Dorit Kemsley participated in an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy session on the latest episode of RHOBH

Dorit Kemsley let viewers into her healing process on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In October, male intruders robbed Dorit at gunpoint at her California home as her children, son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 6, were asleep in the other room. Her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was in London at the time of the incident, though he returned home soon after. Kemsley has since confirmed her kids still have no knowledge of the break in.

During Wednesday's episode of the Bravo hit, Dorit, 45, participated in an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy session to help her work through the scary home invasion. The process is intended to "help reprogram the brain" so that a person can think less negatively about past traumatizing experiences.

Dorit's therapist said those who endure traumatic events "separate it by frames because that is the way the memory is stored early on."

Because of that, the specialist asked the reality star to think of the moment in which she was lying on the ground with a gun to her head along with the words: "I'm not safe."

This approach sparked deep emotion within Dorit as she recalled thinking about her own children's safety during that moment. "I went from, 'I'm not safe,' to thinking about my kids," she said, which led the therapist to instruct her to "go with" that feeling.

Dorit eventually burst into tears at the thought of her Jagger and Phoenix being at the risk of death.

"Oh, God forbid anything ever happens to them," she said. "I can't shake this feeling."

Asked specifically what feelings she was currently struggling with, Dorit said: "So scared, so worried, so afraid, so sad."

"When I close my eyes, I can see the headline: 'Mother Found Dead in Her Bedroom and the Kids Were Shot, Found Dead in Their Bed,'" she added through tears in a confessional. "Oh, my God. Oh, my God. That thought is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

While speaking to her therapist again, Dorit acknowledged that it'll take time to allow her to fully heal from the incident.

"It's just right now, it feels like ... I feel very far from where I need to be," she said. "I feel like I have a lot of work to do."