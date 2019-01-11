RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Paul’s Assets Could Be Seized Over $1.2M Unpaid Loan

Paul “PK” Kemsley risks having his wages, money and property seized without further warning unless he pays back the over $1.2 million in unpaid loans, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

A man named Nicos Kirzis is making the claim against PK, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

According to the lawsuit, the problem stems back to 2011, when Kirzis loaned PK — an English businessman who also manages Boy George’s career — a $1.2 million sum.

PK had allegedly agreed to pay back the money by 2013, but never did, instead filing for bankruptcy a year prior, Kirzis claims in the suit. PK argued that filing wiped him from Kirzis’ debt, but Kirzis notes he was never listed as a creditor in PK’s bankruptcy case. So in 2016, Kirzis opened a lawsuit in a New York court, asking for the money owed (including interests and other costs).

Later that year, a judge sided with Kirzis, ordering PK pay up, the papers state. PK made a payment on the debt, but only a small amount, Kirzis claims. He allegedly still owes $1,275,221.48.

Now, Kirzis has registered the New York court’s judgment in California, where PK lives — which will help creditors begin the process of seizing his assets.

PK’s rep had no comment. However, he joked about the proceedings on Instagram by posting a meme showing two loaves of bread with the words, “FOR SALE” and “PAIR OF LOAFERS.”

“Reports of my Family’s downfall have been greatly exaggerated …. please see an image of the shoes I’ve just got Dorit,” he wrote.

Dorit and Paul Kemsley Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

It’s not PK’s only legal battle: The Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas is also going after him for unpaid casino markers. PK argued that the bankruptcy filing had wiped the $3.6 million. He agreed to make payments until June 2018, but stopped paying — still owing over $2 million.

In September, the Bellagio took PK to court and was granted judgement to go after PK to seize the assets, The Blast reported.

RHOBH‘s ninth season premieres Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.