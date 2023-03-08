'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary to 'Soulmate' Paul Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley is sharing just how much husband Paul "PK" Kemsley means to her.

In a sentimental tribute video dedicated to her husband on their eighth anniversary, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 46, revisited some of her favorite moments from their wedding day, including PK's touching speech.

"Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with [PK]. 8 years ago today, I married my soulmate." Dorit captioned the video, set to One Republic's "I Lived."

The post showed footage of wedding preparations at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City, as well as clips of the bride and groom getting dressed for the event. There was also shots of the couple having their first look before they got ready to say their "I dos," of the bride walking down the aisle and of the newlyweds singing, dancing and having fun at their wedding party.

"We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all," Dorit wrote.

The video ended with the couple kissing at the altar and later, in the middle of the dance floor at their party. They also shared an intimate embrace.

"I love you so much baby," she concluded her post. Happy Anniversary 🥂♥️."

Paul also shared an anniversary post on Instagram alongside a photo taken of the couple in which Dorit posed with her arms placed lovingly around his neck. He captioned the shot, "All love stories are great, ours is my favorite. Happy 8th Anniversary my love @doritkemsley."

Dorit and Paul exchanged vows in 2015, and since then have welcomed two children together: son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7.

The pair often poke fun at each other on their respective Instagram pages over the years. Following their anniversary posts, Paul shared a video of a man putting a blindfold on his wife and surprising her on her anniversary with dishes that needed cleaning.

"On my anniversary wanted to share some romantic ideas for you guys out there who look to me for inspiration on how to keep a woman happy .…..," he captioned the video.

In April of last year, Dorit uploaded a hilarious video of her husband dressing up and imitating her.

In the short video, the English property developer donned some of Dorit's luxury gear to poke fun at her, performing a mock impromptu photo shoot with hilariously ridiculous requests.

"@paul_kemsley_pk thinks he knows me so well 😏😂," Dorit captioned the post.

Several of Dorit's RHOBH cast members – past and present – responded to the comical post with fits of laughter in the comments section. "OMG THIS EVERYTHING 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," said RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna, while Kathy Hilton, shared multiple crying laughing emoji along with several clapping and heart eye emoji.