Dorit Kemsley has closed the door on ever having a friendship with Camille Grammer.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit, 42, got into a heated argument with Camille, who accused Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley of being over $1 million in debt to a company.

After inviting the women to the unveiling of her Beverly Beach athleisure and swimwear line in the Beverly Hills Kitson window display, Dorit and her castmates went to dinner, where the drama ensued. During the meal, it was brought up that Camille had said some thing to Lisa Rinna about the Kemsleys’ financial state on a previous episode, though Lisa declined to say specifically what it was.

“It was before my 50th. I had to get to know you. I didn’t trust you,” Camille, 50, explained to Dorit. “I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from.”

Firing back, Dorit asked, “What do you mean where I was getting all what money from?”

“People want to know what I know,” said Camille.

Camille then went on to explain that PK had previously told her about his past bankruptcy filing. “Your husband was telling me how he filed for bankruptcy,” she said as footage from one year prior played of PK talking about being “taken down” financially. “And I was just like, ‘Wow, where does she get all this fancy cars, this Bentley she’s driving around with? All these diamonds? Your makeup, your glam? Your clothes, they’re outstanding, they’re beautiful.’ I’ve always said that.”

According to Dorit, the bankruptcy filing took place more than a decade prior.

“My husband built a $2 billion business from zero. Let me finish, let me clear it up for you,” she said as Camille attempted to interrupt her. “In 2008, his business went bust, he claimed bankruptcy much like many many successful men. What does that have to do with today? This is 10 years ago. What are you talking about?”

Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley

Camille further alleged that Dorit’s husband “owes out a lot of money to somebody very, very close to me” and stated, “No, it’s true.”

But the allegations didn’t seem to bother Dorit, who said in a confessional, “PK doesn’t owe any of your friends any money, sweetheart. You were sitting there talking about our financial state,” she said, referencing the conversation between Camille and Lisa about Dorit’s financial matters.

“I know things for certain,” Camille claimed. “I know for certain.”

In a confessional, Camille said, “Dorit comes across as somebody that’s pretending to be somebody she’s not. In this town, in Beverly Hills, you have to be leary of people that live way beyond their means because you don’t know who’s trying to be your friend that’s in it for the wrong reasons.”

“It seems like there are things that maybe PK hasn’t been so open about in their financial situation,” she further stated in a confessional. “I don’t want to say something because maybe she doesn’t know what’s going on. Or maybe her husband’s not telling her everything.”

Still, whatever information that Camille allegedly knew at the dinner didn’t seem to bother Dorit. “Listen, you can give me whatever you want Camille,” she said and told Camille, “Don’t you dare threaten me, sweetheart.”

From Camille’s perspective, though, she was coming to Dorit’s defense. “I’m protecting you right now,” said Camille.

Camille Grammer

At that, Dorit said, “You’re a little snake. That’s what you are.”

Although Dorit told Camille she didn’t “want to hear it right now,” Camille went on to claim, “I know your husband owes over $1 million to a company.”

Dorit replied, “Oh, I can’t wait to tell PK.”

“It’s bad,” said Camille. “There’s lawyers involved too.”

(In May, The Blast reported that PK was due in court on June 19 for an examination of his finances, which stemmed from his $1.2 million debt that he owes to Nicos Kirzis. According to the lawsuit, the problem stems back to 2011, when Kirzis loaned PK — an English businessman who also manages Boy George’s career — a $1.2 million sum. PK had allegedly agreed to pay back the money by 2013, but never did, instead filing for bankruptcy a year prior, Kirzis claimed in the suit.)

At that, Lisa, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Kyle Richards each stepped in to have the heated conversation end.

“I’ve seen Camille talk out of both sides of her mouth, but this Camille, she’s downright vicious and mean,” Dorit said in a confessional. “After tonight, I’m done.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.