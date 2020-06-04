RHOBH : Denise Richards Storms Out of Kyle Richards' BBQ After Being Accused of 'Mom-Shaming'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills served up another platter of drama on Wednesday night.

On the episode, Kyle Richards hosted an outdoor family barbecue at her home — which ended with a dramatic exit by Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers.

While Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi came solo, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave all brought their young children along for the party, which featured a bouncy house for the kids.

As for Denise? Though her husband was in attendance, her children were not — and their absence was partially intentional.

Upon arriving at Kyle's house, the hostess asked Denise where her kids were. "The kids, two are on a sleepover and one's on a play date," said Denise, who is mom to Sami, 16, and Lola, 15 (with ex-husband Charlie Sheen), and 8-year-old daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

While sitting together at the backyard table, Garcelle asked Denise where her kids were.

"Do you think I'd bring them around everyone?" Denise, 49, joked.

Laughing, Garcelle said, "Not after what happened," while covering her hand.

"Hell no," Denise said. "There was no way I was going to bring them."

Weeks prior, Denise hosted a pizza party at her Malibu home, where the women spoke about threesomes loudly in front of her children, who overheard the R-rated chatter. Denise's daughter, Sami, later brought up that she heard the conversation, which Denise was regretful about.

Overhearing Denise's comments to Garcelle, Kyle, 51, asked, "What did you say?"

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast John Tsiavis/Bravo

"I got the note that the kids should not be within earshot of us," Denise said. "So they're not here."

Surprised, Kyle asked, "That's why your kids aren't here?"

According to Denise, her kids being absent was a "combination" of things.

Although Kyle told her that the women are "fine" and "we're not not safe," Denise wasn't on the same page.

"Really? That's something else, I got a note otherwise," she said with a laugh.

More than a week prior to Kyle's barbecue, the ladies were in Santa Barbara for a cast trip, where the threesome conversation had once again come up. While there, Denise said she was going to be "mindful" of her kids being in "earshot" of the women.

Kyle then went on to tell Denise that she didn't want Denise to "feel like you can't have your kids around."

Teddi also asked for clarification about Denise's stance."You're no longer comfortable bringing your kids in our presence?" she asked.

Denise said, "No, I never said that."

She went on to explain that "the teenagers, they have plans. Even if I wanted them to come. And the other half was Eloise, we made sure she was taken care of because we also want to have a night to ourselves too." Said Denise, "that's our date night because we work six days a week" and "we need to have that time too."

But from Teddi's perspective, "how it was presented prior was because of group was why you didn't want to bring them. So that's the confusion."

Coming to Denise's defense was Garcelle, who said that her costar was allowed to feel that way.

"But even if she felt that way, it's her right," said Garcelle, 53.

"I don't get why I'm the only one standing up for Denise," Garcelle said in a confessional. "I mean, I would stand up for Denise any day because she's my friend, but I also get it. I don't think Denise is being a hypocrite. She's just compartmentalizing when her kids are around and when they're not. That's what most adults do."

When Teddi said "the implication of making the rest of the group look bad," a confused Denise asked, "How do I make you look bad, though?"

Aaron, 47, also wanted clarification.

"Well, when you say I don't feel comfortable bringing my kids around this group," Teddi started.

But she didn't get far as Aaron then cut in.

"No, wait. I'm gonna step in here because it's like ridiculous," he said. "I'm sorry. It's ridiculous."

"Everyone came over to our home, we shared bread with you. All we said, and it's so simple, our kids, they're teenagers. Just please know that they're right there and they can hear you. Know your surroundings. That's it. So what is the issue here?"

When Teddi, 38, tried to explain, Aaron cut her off again, saying, "There is no issue, that's my point. You're making an issue out of nothing. And it's ridiculous."

Image zoom Denise Richards Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lisa, 56, then proceeded to ask Denise what her eldest daughter, Sami, had said about the threesome conversation.

But for Denise, "that's private between me and Sami." (In footage from three weeks earlier, Sami told Denise, "We heard you guys arguing about threesomes" and admitted with a laugh, "Mom, we were dying of laughter. It's fine.")

When another party attendee told Aaron that Denise's kids "probably already know what a threesome is," he said that "all we're trying to do is separate parties."

Kyle seemed to understand. "By the way, I totally get that," she said.

"So no issue. Right ladies?" Aaron continued. "All right, moving on. Let's talk about something else. Thank you."

The women looked visibly taken aback at Aaron attempting to shut down the conversation — which resulted in Erika walking away from the table, saying, "I'm not accepting this bulls---."

"Really, big guy? Does this make you feel good? Do you feel powerful? Do you feel strong? Oh yeah, it's so sexy when you put women down," Teddi sarcastically said in a confessional. "Assh---."

Image zoom Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards JB Lacroix/ Getty

"Let this f------ go," said Aaron. "It's ridiculous."

The drama only ramped up. When Kyle said that "women handle things differently than men," Aaron wanted to know, "why are you continuing on this same note?"

At that, Garcelle once again stepped in to defend Denise. "Even if Denise said, 'You know what, I don't want to bring my children around this group,' it's her right if she really feels that way." Turning to Denise, Garcelle said, "If you really feel that way, then say it."

Dorit and Kyle then attempted to explain their perspectives.

"Garcelle, it feels like a passive-aggressive, like, mom-shaming," said Kyle.

Denise then asked, "What's passive aggressive?" as Aaron echoed the question.

"Denise — your wife — said, 'I didn't want to bring my kids around this crowd,' " Kyle said to Aaron. " 'It's been duly noted that I shouldn't bring them around here.' It's a passive-aggressive way of saying like I don't trust my kids around you guys."

Calmly, Denise wanted to know, "How is that mom-shaming?"

"I'm not mom-shaming. If anything, they're doing it to me," Denise said in a confessional. "And now you're even making it worse. Stop talking about my kids!"

As Aaron began to talk once again, Lisa got up and walked away from the table to "slide for a second" on the bouncy house, "because that's a bunch of bulls---" over there, she said.

"This is becoming something that it shouldn't even be," Aaron said to the table. "And it's ridiculous. What does it do for all of you?"

"Nothing," Denise said while twisting her hair.

"How does it make everybody feel here?" Aaron asked. "Not very great."

Opening up in a confessional, Kyle admitted, "By Denise saying, 'I don't feel comfortable bringing my kids around this group,' it's like saying, 'I'm here as a mom and you're down there and I don't feel comfortable having my kids around you.' I'm sorry, that's mom-shaming. And I'm a really good mom. Probably the thing I'm best at in my life, and I'm offended by that."

When Kyle then said that Denise was "still clearly upset about Santa Barbara," Denise denied that, saying, "I was not upset with anyone at this table," hinting her real issue lies with her longtime friend, Lisa, for stirring the pot.

Confused, Kyle asked, "Is there someone here that wasn't there?"

Frustrated, Denise told her, "Kyle, stop."

Attempting to explain, Kyle brought up the "meal" that Denise had with Teddi. "A meal? Okay, I had a f------ facial," Denise clarified.

Overhearing Denise's cussing, Teddi said, "It's a little bit hypocritical, I'm just saying. She's throwing F-bombs in front of Dorit's kids right now."

Image zoom Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Once again, Aaron began to talk and attempted to share motivational words with the group — but was instead met with confusion by the ladies.

"You guys, stop it," Denise said to the group. Pointing to Teddi, she said, "You are a s--- f------ stirrer. You really are, stop. Because when we got a facial, you were fine."

Denise explained when the cast was in Santa Barbara, she shut down the conversation about her daughters because the group had already talked about the issue extensively. "When it gets to like what movies have you done, look what you've done, I'm like what do my movies have to do with conversations with my daughters? C'mon you guys."

At that, Denise said, "there's a f------ line. I'm done. We're leaving."

Standing up, she told Aaron they were leaving.

"I'm done, I'm done," said Denise. "No, I don't need to do this. Life is too f------ short. I'm not f------ doing this. Baby, let's go."

As they walked away from the table, Denise told her husband "don't say a word. We're on camera."

After telling him multiple times not to speak while the cameras were recording, Aaron told her, "Don't tell me what to say. I'm going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it."

Though Dorit, Kyle and Sutton Stracke attempted to stop Denise and Aaron from leaving, there was no turning back.

And they were "gone like the wind," according to Aaron.