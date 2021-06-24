RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton on Whether They Believe Erika Girardi's Divorce Story

Erika Girardi opened up about her divorce during the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"When she told us about her divorce, I had only met her two weeks into that, so of course I believe [her]," said Minkoff, 36.

"I had only met her when I had a birthday party for Kyle [Richards] at my house and it was just, like, 16 girls. Like, two years ago. She was very polite and quiet and lovely. I put her at our table 'cause I felt like I didn't know her," Hilton, 62, added. "So I just don't know. I believe she's telling the truth."

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Leon Bennett/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty

Cohen, 53, then turned to Richards, who was sitting in the audience, to see what she thought as a longtime cast member.

"This was six months ago, even longer maybe, so we were just getting information as it was unfolding," the reality star said. "We still don't know everything."

During the episode, Erika decided to address "the elephant in the room" regarding her sudden divorce filing last November.

"My life drastically changed this week. I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000-square-foot home, I let go of my marriage - I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to," the 49-year-old shared with her costars.

Erika then opened up about what caused her to ultimately call it quits. "I left because he pushed me further and further out," she said during a confessional. "The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s----- path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Erika Girardi and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

Erika said that she didn't tell her costars what was really going on in her marriage "on purpose" because it would have put them "in a bad position."

"I didn't want to do that and that's the truth," she said. "It also doesn't serve me to talk a lot about what is happening legally or will happen legally because I am married to somebody who's very good in that area."

A month after she filed for divorce, Tom and Erika were sued for allegedly using their split to embezzle money. Erika declined to comment on the case when reached by PEOPLE at the time and Tom did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi & Keese (GK), were held in civil contempt and had their assets frozen by a judge. Also in December, Tom was hit with another lawsuit, this time from his partner, Robert Keese, and fellow business partners, Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan, to dissolve their venture together. (Tom has not responded to either lawsuit, publicly or in court.)