RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals the Story Behind Her Arrest Warrant in Arizona

During a recent appearance on RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Kung Minkoff discussed the revelations she made on last week's episode about her former job as an escort agency phone operator and the time she was propositioned to be a madame. Kung shared the news with her costars during a game of two truths and a lie, in which she claimed she was once arrested as her lie. On Teddi Tea, Kung Minkoff said she went with that option since it sounded like an "easy" possibility.

"I have a warrant for my arrest and that would've been great [to use in the game]," said Kung Minkoff, 38, noting that the warrant is in Flagstaff, Arizona. "I talked to the judge and he's like, 'Are you going to come back here?' I was like, 'No.' And he's like, 'Just don't come back.'"

As Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, told her guest to remind her to never to bring her to Arizona, Kung Minkoff replied: "I can't drive there or I'll get arrested!"

After fans on Twitter had a field day with the news, the Bravo star elaborated on the story, which it turns out was a simple matter of a traffic violation at 16 years old.

"Omg you guys are hysterical. I'm loving all these memes about my warrant story. Unfortunately, the real story isn't that exciting and it happened 22 years ago, but [I] love that you're all enjoying it," she wrote on Twitter. "I was at a graduation at Northern Arizona U and as I drove onto campus, the campus police said it wasn't my turn to go thru [sic] the intersection at a 4-way stop and the officer got pissed."

"So instead of giving me a regular ticket I was cited for using my car as a weapon," she continued. "Once I got back to L.A. I got the citation in the mail and I called the judge. The judge thought it was absurd and said, 'Do you plan on driving here again in the next 6 years?' I said, 'No.' (I was 16 with my dad and brother in the car.) And he [said] it was such a hassle for [me] to come back to Arizona for a hearing to have it dismissed so instead just don't come back! So there's the story. Sorry it's boring."

On Teddi Tea, Kung Minkoff also explained what led to her being propositioned to become a madame. Kung Minkoff said the moment occurred while she was at a casino with husband Rob Minkoff.

"There was this woman there and she's very loud, throwing money on the table. I'm just 22 years old. She's looking at me. She's like, 'Come here, come here.' I could tell she was Korean, so I felt like it was a mama to me," she recalled.

"Rob's like, 'She's asking you to go with her. ... Are you okay?' I'm like, 'I'm okay.' So I just walk through the casino out to these double doors, but they're glass doors so it was kind of a patio. So he could see me, I could see him," she continued. "She's like, 'What are you doing here?' [I go], 'I'm with my friend.' She's like, 'I could make you some money.' Then out walks a guy and he's just standing there next to her. She's like, 'I could make you good money,' and I say, 'No, no thank you.'"

Kung Minkoff said the woman who approached her instead tried to make her a "protégé" of sorts, saying: "I see a lot of me in you."

Kung Minkoff has been married to Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King movie, since 2007. They share son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5.