'RHOBH' Cast Celebrates Crystal Minkoff's 40th Birthday: 'Sometimes We Play Nice'

Garcelle Beauvais recently confirmed that a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 27, 2023 12:28 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Minkoff bday
RHOBH's Crystal Minkoff's 40th Birthday. Photo: Kyle Richards/Instagram

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are celebrating costar Crystal Kung Minkoff's milestone birthday.

Kyle Richards shared a series of photo booth images on Instagram Sunday of the group gathered together in front of a red rose backdrop at a party held for the star, who turned 40.

"Sometimes we play nice 😜 Happy birthday @crystalkungminkoff," the 54-year-old captioned the carousel of photos, which included a picture of herself with Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Giradi, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke.

Two other snaps featured Richards' 23-year-old daughter Sophia, whom she shares with husband Mauricio Umansky.

"Thank you!! More fun to come! ❤️," Minkoff, who wore a green patterned couture dress, wrote to Richards in the comments section.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Minkoff bday
Crystal Minkoff. Crystal Minkoff/Instagram

The birthday party shot of the cast was shared not long after Beauvais, 56, confirmed they had started filming season 13 of RHOBH last week.

"Here we go! #thegirls #rhobh 13💎," she captioned a photo of herself sitting at a beautifully decorated table with Minkoff, Richards, Kemsley, 46, Giradi, 51, and Stracke, 51, as cameras could be seen in the background.

Earlier this month, Richards told PEOPLE she had mixed feelings about filming the new season.

"'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the network and the production, and all those people are like family to me now," she said. "So I rely on them, that I have this relationship with them."

"It's funny because I haven't had anxiety in a while," she added. "And just talking about the show tonight, it started kicking up again. I was like, 'There's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show.'"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Minkoff bday
RHOBH cast filming season 13. Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram

Richards' former costars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins announced their departures from the Bravo series last month. Richards noted that she believes the viewership of the show will remain strong amid the cast shakeup.

"Over these 13 years, we've had cast members come and go, and the show is still number one," she shared. "So of course, Lisa brought so much to the show, a lot, and she'll be missed by cast and audience alike. But we always somehow ... I don't know, here we are 13 years later and the show is still number one."

